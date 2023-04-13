Turner Macinnis scored on a header off a free kick to put the game away in the second half and helped Walton to a 2-0 victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
The Raiders led 1-0 at the half, scoring in the last minute before the break.
Walton (12-4-2) will travel to Mill Creek for Round 2 on Tuesday.
Pebblebrook 7, Lowndes 1: The Falcons scored three goals in the first half, and poured in four more in the second to earn a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Pebblebrook (12-4-2) will host Parkview in Round 2 on Tuesday.
Campbell 6, Camden County 0: The Spartans rolled to an opening round victory in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell (8-5-1) will host South Gwinnett in Round 2 on Tuesday.
Archer 2, McEachern 1: Erik Vaquero scored the Indians only goal of the match early in the second half of their opening round game in the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
McEachern finishes the season 7-8-3.
South Gwinnett 2, Hillgrove 0: The Comets upended the Hawks in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Hillgrove ends the season 14-2-1.
Lambert 4, Wheeler 0: The Longhorns bested the Wildcats in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Wheeler finished the season 5-10.
South Forsyth 3, Kennesaw Mountain 1: Musa Hindi scored the Mustangs lone goal in teh opening round match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Kennesaw Mountain closes the season 11-6-2.
Parkview 3, Harrison 0: The Hoyas defense of their 2022 Class AAAAAAA state championship came to an end early as the Panthers earned the opening round victory.
Harrison ends the season 6-13.
Class AAAAA
Milltown 3, Kell 1: Eddie Alamanza’s first half goal proved to be the Longhorns lone score of the match in the opening round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
Kell finished the season 10-8.
Class A Division I
Whitefield Academy 3, Social Circle 1: The Wolfpack opened the Class A Division I playoffs with a victory over Social Circle.
Whitefield Academy (9-8-1) will travel to Tallulah Falls for Round 2 on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday
Campbell 10, Colquitt County 0: The Spartans rolled over their south Georgia rival for a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell will host North Paulding in Round 2 on Monday.
Archer 5, Marietta 0: The Tigers got the better of the Blue Devils in their Class AAAAAAA opening round state playoff game.
Marietta finished the season 4-14
Forsyth Central 4, Wheeler 0: The Wildcats could not keep up and fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Wheeler ends its season 5-8-1.
Class A Division I
Social Circle 2, Whitefield Academy 1: The Wolfpack dropped their opening round game in the Class A Division I playoffs.
Whitefield finished the season 9-7.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Walton 3, Cherokee 2: Cooper Davis hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the ninth inning to lift the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory and complete the series sweep over the Warriors.
Wyatt Sonderman went 2-for-4 with a double and Davis Wright added two hits.
Hyland Brown pitched 5 ⅔ innings of three-hit ball and struck out seven. Kaeden Gilstrap pitched three innings, struck out four and earned the win.
Walton (16-11) will host Osborne in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Kennesaw Mountain 12, Osborne 2: The Mustangs secured the Region 5AAAAAAA championship with a victory over the Cardinals.
It is Kennesaw Mountain’s first region title since the 2014 season.
Brian Rivera and Drew Narine each went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in three to lead the offense. Trey Kinnan had two hits and Tyson Harmon added a hit and an RBI.
The Mustangs (21-5, 11-1) will travel to North Cobb for a doubleheader on Saturday.
Allatoona 9, Creekview 1: Gavin Settle homered, doubled and drove in three to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ethan Sutton and Anthony Planeta each had two hits and an RBI, and Aidan Guilbeau added a hit and drove in one.
Drew Fields pitched six innings, scattered five hits and struck out five for the win.
Allatoona (16-12, 10-6) will travel to Creekview on Thursday.
Tuesday
Marietta 11, McEachern 4: Joseph Moseley was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in two to help lead the Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
James Lowe had two hits and drove in two, Jacob Bohacek had two hits and two RBIs, while Carson Snipes and Alex Whiteside each added two hits.
Mason Gazaway pitched five innings, allowed six hits and struck out three for the win.
Parker McClendon had a hit with two RBIs and Jordan Baynes added a double for the Indians.
Marietta (15-12, 6-3) will host North Paulding in a doubleheader on Friday, while McEachern (14-12, 3-6) will host Harrison in a doubleheader.
