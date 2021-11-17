Walton needed overtime, but it pulled out a 61-58 season-opening victory over Sprayberry in non-region play on Tuesday.
Luke Flynn led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists. Harrison Morris finished with 13 points and six rebounds and Nathan Watson added five points and seven rebounds.
Walton (1-0) will travel to Roswell High School to face Lovett on Saturday.
Pope 87, North Cobb 61: All five starters scored in double figures as the Greyhounds defeated the Warriors in a season-opening non-region matchup.
Trey Kaiser led the way with 22 points, connecting on seven of 10 3-pointers. Jack Dempsey had 17 points, Will Kuimjian had 12, while Ryan Luttrell and Cam Bleshoy each added 10.
North Cobb was paced by Evan Daniel’s 18 points, Damonte Pellot had nine and Alex Acosta added seven points and six rebounds.
Pope (1-0) will travel to Cambridge on Thursday. North Cobb (0-1) will face Hiram in tournament play on Saturday.
McEachern 69, Harrison 59: Jordan Howe scored 16 points, but the Hoyas fell in the season opener in a non-region matchup with the Indians.
Zack Cepress had 11 points and Avery Marshall added 10.
Harrison (0-1) will host Paulding County on Friday.
Walker 53, Paideia 45: CJ Brown had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Wolverines to their first win of the season.
Ricky McKenzie finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals, Jackson Evans pulled down 12 rebounds and Robert Larson added four points and four boards.
Walker (1-1) travels to Paulding County on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pebblebrook 55, Banneker 30: Kelcei Rivers scored 22 points as the Lady Falcons cruised to a non-region victory.
Iryana Muckle had 13 points and Kania Seymour added 10.
Pebblebrook (1-0) will travel to Mount Bethel on Thursday.
Kell 68, SW DeKalb 39: Chrystal Henderson had 18 points and four rebounds as the Lady Longhorns opened the season with a victory.
Amaya Moss had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jada Peterson finished with 15 points, Jada Green had 11 points and 16 boards and Sydney Moss added seven points and seven rebounds.
Kell (1-0) will travel to Wesleyan on Friday.
North Cobb 43, Pope 39 (OT): Dayuna Colvin’s double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds helped lead the Lady Warriors to a season-opening win in overtime.
North Cobb (1-0) will face off with Mount Zion on Saturday in tournament play.
Mount Paran Christian 66, Landmark Christian 42: Jessica Fields had 18 points and four rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a season-opening non-region victory.
Kara Dunn finished with 14 points and four assists, Kaylynn Kirklen had eight points and four rebounds.
Mount Paran (1-0) will face off with Rockdale County on Saturday.
Blessed Trinity 51, North Cobb Christian 48: Brooke Moore had 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks, but the Lady Eagles came up just short in their season opener.
Lauryn Towns had 15 points, Selena Wilson had nine and Alexis Healy added six.
North Cobb Christian (0-1) will play Hiram on Saturday.
