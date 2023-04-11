Dane Moehler pitched a complete game, scattered five hits and struck out three to lead Walton to a Game 1 win and a doubleheader sweep of Cherokee on Monday in Region 5AAAAAAA play.
Walton won Game 1 2-1 and Game 2 5-3.
Davis Wright was 3-for-4 with a double and Vaughn Krohn added a hit and an RBI.
In Game 2, Wright was 2-for-4 with a double, Cooper Davis had two hits and an RBI, and Tucker Wills added a hit and an RBI.
Wyatt Sonderman pitched four innings, allowed two hits and struck out eight to earn the win.
Walton (15-11, 7-4) will host Cherokee on Wednesday in the final game of their three-game series.
Kennesaw Mountain 21-13, Osborne 3-1: The Mustangs rolled to a doubleheader sweep in Region 5AAAAAAA play.
After winning Game 1 in three innings, Pete Jerzerinac pitched a no-hitter and struck out 12 in the Game 2 victory.
Drew Narine, Isander Poventud and Dario Volo each had two hits and at least one RBI.
Kennesaw Mountain (20-5, 10-1) will host Osborne on Wednesday to complete the three-game series.
Pope 13-11, John’s Creek 3-5: The Greyhounds used big bats to earn the doubleheader sweep of the Gladiators in Region 7AAAAAA play.
Pope won Game 1 13-3 and Game 2 11-5.
Carson Kerce went 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in five to pace the Greyhounds in Game 1.
Cooper Orr was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Eli Overstreet and Jack Myers each added a double and two RBIs. Etahn Garrett earned the win on the mound.
Kerce continued his hot hitting in Game 2, going 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
John Stuetzer was 4-for-4, Overstreet homered and drove in three, and Jesse Walter homered and drove in two.
Blythe Keisler pitched four innings and struck out eight to earn the win.
The Greyhounds (21-5, 11-3) will travel to Johns Creek on Wednesday.
