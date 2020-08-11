Audrey Gurule went 3-for-4 and had three stolen bases as Walton beat Campbell 8-6 on Monday.
The Lady Raiders (2-0) utilized their speed by stealing eight bases in the game.
Casey Ehlen and Jacki Hecklinski each had multiple hits.
Kate Holland pitched four innings and struck out seven.
