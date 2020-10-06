Walton's volleyball team won the silver bracket championship at the Nike Tournament of Champions on Saturday in Tampa, Florida.
The Lady Raiders beat Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) 25‑27, 25‑20, 15‑10, Winter Springs (Fla.) 25‑13, 25‑9 and then Trinity Catholic (Fla.) 25‑22, 25‑22 in the bracket final.
The Lady Raiders played through the silver bracket because they suffered their first loss of the season during pool play Friday.
Walton, which was the tournament No. 1 seed, opened pool play with a 26‑24, 25‑16, 25‑27 win over Riverview (Fla.), but then fell to Carrollwood Day (Fla.) 23-25, 25-23, 32-30.
The Lady Raiders (16-1) will be the No. 1 seed in the Region 3AAAAAAA next week.
Monday
Mount Paran Christian 3, Darlington 0: Kara Dunn had seven kills and two blocks as the Lady Eagles won in straight sets 25-11, 25-6, 25-7.
Kaitlyn Moran had four kills, two assists and two aces. Laura Ginter finished with five kills and two blocks, and Lela Pacheco added 15 digs and two aces for Mount Paran (20-6, 3-0 Region 7A).
SOFTBALL
Monday
Marietta 13, Wheeler 3: MiKayla Duke’s three-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth innning brought the game to a close and allowed the Lady Blue Devils to celebrate a senior night victory.
Zoe Adams and McKenzie Walker each hit homers, while Walker also pitched three innings of one-hit ball to earn the win for Marietta (9-14-1).
Sprayberry 8, Cambridge 1: Audrey Johnson hit two home runs and Dani Sharum added another as the Lady Yellow Jackets earned a non-region victory.
Johnson finished the night 3-for-4 and drove in four. Dharum was 2-for-2 and had two RBIs, and Alexandra Nava went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Graceyn Powell pitched a complete game, allowed one run on three hits and struck out three for Sprayberry (9-15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.