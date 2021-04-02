The Walton girls tennis team won its 17th straight region title and 20th of the last 21 with a 3-0 sweep of North Cobb in the Region 3AAAAAAA championship match on Thursday.
Amala Arun won her match 6-0, 6-1 and Caroline Kirka won 6-0, 6-0. The doubles team of Mary Ashley Jacoppo and Natalie Kirka won their match 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Raiders (13-0) will be the region’s No. 1 seed when the state playoffs start later this month.
BASEBALL
Allatoona 4, Sprayberry 3: Jackson McElvy was 2-for-3 with an RBI to help the Buccaneers earn a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ethan Sutton and Haden Soley were each 2-for-3 and Ben Crawley had two hits.
Landon Perkins pitched two innings to earn the win and Sutton pitched a perfect seventh to earn the save.
Allatoona (18-4, 8-1) will host North Gwinnett on Wednesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 15, Osborne 2: Ethan Snipes and C.J. Whaley each drove in three runs to help lead the Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Snipes had two hits, Whaley had a double, Sam Parker had a double and drove in two while Nick Finkbiner and Eliud Poventud each had a hit and an RBI.
Kennesaw Mountain (12-11, 5-5) will host McEachern on April 10.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Paran Christian 3, McEachern 2: Sarah Schwartz scored two goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Jenna Lemmerman had a goal and McKenna Bothe added an assist.
Celeste Martinez and Janae Molina scored goals for McEachern.
Mount Paran (8-3) will open play in the Region 7A tournament on April 13, McEachern will face Hillgrove on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Allatoona 7, North Paulding 2: Jack Frishmann and Nate Merandi each scored two goals to help lead the Buccaneers to an area victory.
Andrew Ferguson had a goal and three assists, while Brayden Fountain added a goal and an assist.
Sean Byrne had seven saves in goal.
Allatoona (14-2, 6-0) will host Dalton on April 15.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Cobb 17, Sprayberry 1: Alyssa Curto and Aydin Dasher each had three goals to help lead the Lady Warriors to victory.
Sophia Soriano, Camila Nickoloff and Erinne Giles each had 2 goals. Kacy Handzel had a goal and six assists.
Emma Henderson made six saves in goal.
