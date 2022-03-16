The Walton girls golf team defeated defending state champion Lambert by eight strokes in the Esther Cannizzo Girls High School Invitational on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders shot 346 for the rain-shorten 27-hole tournament.
The team was lead by Tatum Thompson amd Annika Gomeyac was tied for third individually at 5-over, Saanvi Venkatesh was 9-over to tie for fifth and Kat Euston at 16-over to tie for 14th.
Walton will play in the the Cobb County Invitational next Monday and Tuesday at Marietta City Club.
BASEBALL
Lassiter 11, South Cobb 0 (5 inn.): Dixon Noland and Ryan Martin each had two hits and drove in three to lead the Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Reece Robertson had a double and two RBIs and Caden Pierce worked four scoreless innings for the win.
Lassiter (11-4, 2-2) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
Walton 5, Marietta 4: Jaren Jones was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Jones also earned the save.
Walton (10-4, 1-0) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain 11, Wheeler 1: Brian Rivera was 4-for-5 to help lead the Mustangs to the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Drew Narine went 3-for-4 with a double and Tyson Harmon added two doubles.
Pete Jezerinac struck out 10 to earn the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (8-6, 2-1) will host Lassiter on Wednesday.
Mount Paran Christian 8, Walker 1: Nick Germain hit a two-run home run to help lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory over their archrivals.
Joshua Fitzpatrick was 3-for-3 with an RBI while Garrett Droege and Tyler Minnick had two hits each.
Tate McKee pitched six innings and struck out eight for the win.
Mount Paran (13-1, 3-0) will travel to Walker on Thursday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Walker 10, North Cobb Christian 9 (OT): Finley scored the game-tying goal with five seconds remaining in regulation and then scored the game winner in overtime to lift the Wolverines past the Eagles.
Radding finished with four goals, Riley Exkstron had two goals and an assist and Jack Goggin added two goals. Alex Johnson finished with two assists.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Lassiter 13, Roswell 12: Ava Menna and Caitlin Gavin each scored three goals to lead the Lady Trojans past the Lady Hornets.
Audrey Wisdom had two goals and two assists, Ella Greyard finished with two goals and Emily White made six saves in net.
North Cobb Christian 17, Darlington 5: Sophia Soriano had eight goals and Madison Diaz had four goals and four assists to lead the Lady Eagles to victory.
Emma Pearson had two goals and Emily Smith had five saves in net.
North Cobb Christian (5-3) will host Woodstock on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.