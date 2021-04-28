The Walton girls rolled past former region foe Etowah 3-0 on Tuesday to advance the the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA tennis tournament.
Hayden Mulberry and Grace Keller each won 6-1, 6-1, while the doubles team of Mary Ashley Jacoppo and Natalie Kirka won 6-4, 6-2 to complete the sweep.
The Lady Raiders (16-0) will host West Forsyth in a match that must be completed by next Tuesday.
Lambert 3, Marietta 0: The Lady Blue Devils' 2021 season came to a close in the state quarterfinals at the hands of 2019 state champion.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Harrison 3, Denmark 1: Jason Lim won 6-1, 6-1 to help the Hoyas win their Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal match.
The doubles team of Akshay Kannan and Emmett Hill won 6-2, 7-6 (2), as did the team of Nick Hoyt and Alex Rasbach 6-3, 6-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 4, Tift County 0: Blake Buffington scored two first-half goals to help lead the Hoyas to a victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Evan Buecker added a goal.
Harrison will host South Forsyth on May 5 in the state quarterfinals.
South Gwinnett 3, Hillgrove 2 (PK): The Hawks rallied in the second half to tie the game and send it to overtime, but the Comets won the Class AAAAAAA second-round playoff game 5-3 on penalty kicks.
Aidan Boyle scored both goals for the Hawks, the second coming off a set piece where he headed it in just under the crossbar.
Hillgrove missed its first penalty kick, which turned out to be the difference.
Heritage School 4, Whitefield Academy 2: John Johnson and Micah Messner each scored goals, but it wasn't enough as the Wolfpack fell in the second round of the Class A Private playoffs.
Jacob Blackburn made eight saves in goal.
Whitefield ended the season with a 15-5 record.
Atlanta International 10, Mount Paran Christian 0: The Eagles fell in the second round of the Class A Private playoffs.
Mount Paran finished the season 9-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.