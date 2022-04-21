Dane Moehler pitched six innings, scattering five hits and striking out eight to help lead Walton to a 2-1 victory over Harrison on Wednesday.
The victory moved Walton (18-11, 9-5) into a three-way tie atop the Region 3AAAAAAA standings with Harrison (17-11, 9-5) and North Paulding. The Raiders were set to travel to Harrison for the final game of the regular season Thursday. North Paulding will host North Cobb at the same time.
Walton was held to only three hits on the day, but it scored both of its runs in the first inning. Barrett Eldridge had a double and an RBI, Emory Stephens drove in the other run and Brick Conway went 2-for-3. Jared Jones came in to pitch a perfect seventh inning to earn the save.
The two runs were enough to spoil a strong outing by Harrison's Tate Strickland, who pitched a complete game and struck out eight. Preston Booth went 2-for-2 and Dominic Stephenson added a hit and an RBI.
Allatoona 15, South Cobb 0 (3 inn.): Tyler McGuire was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jackson McElvy went 2-for-2 and Riley Gaskins pitched two perfect innings and struck out five.
Allatoona (26-3, 13-2) traveled to Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Kennesaw Mountain 2, Sprayberry 0: Dylan Dietz pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Mustangs to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kennesaw Mountain (17-11, 9-6) hosted Allatoona on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday
Walker 3, Calvary Day 1: The Wolverines got goals from Ben Meunier, Holden Aaronson and Tanner Staus to earn a second-round victory in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Louie Coke and Victor Dekeyser added assists, while Raj Shroff made seven saves in net.
Walker will host Pacelli in the state quarterfinals Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wednesday
Pope 1, North Atlanta 0: Taylor Oubs scored the only goal of the match in the second half to lift the Lady Greyhounds to a win in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope (13-5-1) will travel to Cambridge for the quarterfinals Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Walker 7, Columbus 5: Abby Hurd scored four goals and Maggie Gilbert added two to help lead the Lady Wolverines to an area victory.
Finley Tabb scored a goal.
Walker (4-8) will open the state playoffs at home next week.
BOYS TENNIS
Wednesday
Pope 3, Dacula 0: The Greyhounds swept their way through the opening-round match of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope will host North Atlanta in a second-round match by Wednesday.
Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount Vernon Presbyterian 0: The Eagles swept the opening-round match of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Mount Paran will Deerfield-Windsor in the second round by Wednesday.
Whitefield Academy 5, Brookstone 0: The Wolfpack rolled through its first-round match in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Whitefield will travel to Fellowship Christian for a second-round match by Wednesday.
Tuesday
North Cobb 3, Colquitt County 0: The Warriors won in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Peyton Stack won 6-4, 6-4 and Tyler Goldfine won 6-1, 6-0 in singles play. The doubles team of Raeden Selee and Quintin Ferrara won 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in doubles to secure the victory.
North Cobb will travel to Norcross on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Walton 3, Tift County 0: The Lady Raiders did not drop a game as they swept their opening-round match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Grace Keller and Alex Alterman won singles matches 6-0, 6-0, as did the doubles team of Mary Ashley Jacoppo and Natlie Kirka.
Walton will host Roswell in a second-round match by Wednesday.
Pope 3, Habersham Central 0: Carli Corish and Sam Slaton won singles matches to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a first-round victory in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Emily Bengtson and Halle Anderson won their doubles match.
Pope will host Lakeside-DeKalb in a second-round match by Wednesday.
