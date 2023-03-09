Levi Clark had two doubles and drove in four, while Kyle Chatham went 3-for-3 and had three RBIs to lead Walton to a 22-7 victory over Campbell on Wednesday.
Cooper Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Hayden Shoup had a hit and drove in four and Dylan Bhatia added a hit and drove in two.
Eli Hardage pitched 2⅓ innings and struck out three to earn the win.
Walton (7-4) will take on North Paulding at LakePoint on Friday.
Allatoona 5, Etowah 4: The Buccaneers evened their Region 6AAAAAA series with the Eagles at one game apiece.
Aidan Guilbeau went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in two.
Logan Grass pitched 4⅓ innings, scattered five hits and struck out eight for the win. Ethan Sutton pitched one inning and struck out three for the save.
Allatoona (8-4, 4-2) will host Etowah in the final game of the series on Friday.
Lassiter 3, Allatoona 2: Jared Webb pitched six strong innings, allowed five hits and struck out 10 to earn the win and lead the Trojans to the Region 7AAAAA victory.
Brandon Trichell went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Dixon Noland added two hits and drove in a run.
Lassiter (8-4, 4-2) will host Alpharetta in the series finale on Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
West Forsyth 10, Hillgrove 6: Marleigh Belinfanti had two goals for the Hawks in their non-area matchup.
Elizabeth Bond had a goal and two assists, while Cheyenne Lentz, Ryan Woodham and Camie Townson each added a goal.
Hillgrove (4-1) will host Creekview on Friday.
Woodstock 16, Walker 6: Abby Hurd had four goals in the Wolverines non-area match.
Mia Lane scored twice, Sophie Severino and Mia Krstulja combined for 15 saves in net.
Walker (1-2) will host Riverwood on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Hillgrove 2, Alexander 0: James Wilson and Ethan Martinez scored goals to lead the Hawks to a non-region victory.
Hillgrove (7-1-1) will face Auburn (Ala.) on Thursday.
Marietta 2, North Paulding 1 (PK): The Blue Devils outscored the Wolfpack 4-3 in penalty kicks to pull out the Region 3AAAAAAA victory
Dennis Okpajieagu scored Marietta’s only goal in regulation.
The Blue Devils (4-6, 1-2) will host Harrison on Friday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.