The Walton boys tennis team opened the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a 5-0 victory over Lowndes on Friday.
Mark Arshavshy, Bailey Raymond and the doubles team of Mitchell Freeman and Nick Kirka all won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Nicholas Vincent won his match 6-1, 6-0, and the doubles team of Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu also won.
Walton (15-2) will face the winner of Milton and Duluth in Round 2 by April 27.
BOYS SOCCER
Friday
Osborne 2, Dacula 0: Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz with 10 minutes left put the game out of reach as the Cardinals earned a victory in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Andy Sanchez scored what proved to be the game winner in the first half on a penalty kick.
Osborne (10-6-3) will travel to Glynn Academy for Round 2 on Thursday.
Central Gwinnett 3, Pope 0: The Greyhounds fell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Pope finished the season 7-9-2.
BASEBALL
Friday
Allatoona 10, Osborne 0 (5 inn.): Taylor Shultz went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs as the Buccaneers earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Blake Wootton was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Riley Gaskins pitched three no-hit innings ands struck out seven to earn the win.
Allatoona (23-4, 10-3) will travel to Wheeler on Monday.
Pope 7, Sprayberry 4: Cody McGill homered and drove in two and Heath Owen was 2-for-3 with a triple to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory. Nick Jones was 3-for-3, Trey Kaiser had a triple and an RBI and Dawson Campbell added a double and pitched five innings with six strikeouts.
Pope (20-7, 11-2) will travel to South Cobb on Monday.
Harrison 11, Marietta 7: Garrett Tate had a double and a triple to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Justen Newsom was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Preston Booth was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Jack Fleming added two hits and two runs batted in,
Brady Owens pitched 3⅔ innings and allowed one earned run to pick up the win.
Andy Waters led Marietta, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. John Turner went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Jacob Bohacek added a double and an RBI.
Harrison (16-10, 8-4) will face Walton at LakePointe on Monday while Marietta (7-19, 2-10) hosts Hillgrove.
