Walton erased a late four-point deficit to claim a 50-48 victory over Harrison on Saturday in a non-region matchup.
David Sickles scored 14 for Walton. Luca Avaliani finished with 12, and Toni Adenupe and Cole Morris both ended up with 10.
Walton (3-1) will play Duluth at Johns Creek on Monday.
Mount Paran Christian 55, Adairsville 29: The Eagles used a 20-5 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Alex Elliott had 24 points to lead Mount Paran (3-0). Rafael Parent added 11.
Mount Paran will host Stewart County on Saturday.
Whitefield Academy 66, Sprayberry 50: A.J. Hopkins had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a victory in the Paulding County Thanksgiving Tournament.
Miles Redding had 11 points, Davante Watson 10 finished with 10 points and Ian Kennedy added 10 rebounds.
Whitefield (2-0) will continue tournament play Monday against North Cobb.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrison 45, Woodland-Cartersville 27: The Lady Hoyas jumped out to a 14-2 lead in a Parkview Classic game before outscoring Woodland 18-1 in the third quarter run.
Amara Newsom led the Lady Hoyas with 15 points and added six rebounds. Alicia Foster had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Mia Geveke had six points and three rebounds.
Harrison (3-0) will be back in action Monday against Americus Sumpter.
Campbell 55, Greenforest 47: Jaleah Alston scored a team-high 16 points and was 6 of 10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help Campbell beat Greenforest at the Carrollton Tournament.
Jameah Alston had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sarah Taub was also in double figures with 10 points and had four steals. Nia Bozeman added five points, five steals and three assists. Jaleah Alston added six rebounds and five steals.
Campbell (5-0) will play Lithonia on Monday at Riverwood.
Brookwood 71, Hillgrove 58: Kennedi White led Hillgrove with 21 points, but it was not enough against Brookwood at the North Forsyth Raider Classic.
Kristen Roche scored 16 for the Lady Hawks (1-3), and Logan VanArsdale had 11 and Mycah Ford led defensively with 16 rebounds.
Brookwood went on a third quarter run to get some separation and Hillgrove could not recover.
