The Walton boys tennis team defeated Harrison 3-0 to win the Region 3AAAAAAA championship on Wednesday.
Nick Kirka and Mitchell Freeman teamed to earn the first point with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. The team of Jack Hubbard and Stephen Zhu provided the second victory as they won 6-0, 6-0, and Bailey Raymond secured the match win with a 6-0, 6-0 singles victory.
The Raiders will open state tournament play on April 21.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Mount Paran Christian 11, Darlington 0: Pierce Crane was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Jake Tucker pitched six scoreless innings and struck out nine to lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Tyler Minnick had three hits. Tate McKee and Josh Fitzpatrick both had two hits including a double.
Mount Paran Christian (20-2, 6-1) will host Darlington on Thursday.
Kennesaw Mountain 10, Wheeler 0: Will Fincher hit a home run to help the Mustangs earn the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kennesaw Mountain (11-10, 5-5) will travel to McEachern on April 8.
Allatoona 12, Sprayberry 1 (5 inn.): Aidan Jolley was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and drove in four to power the Buccaneers past the Yellow Jackets in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Blake Wootton was 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in two, Michael Barron went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Taylor Shultz finished 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Paul Cruz added two hits.
Riley Gaskins pitched five innings of two-hit ball and struck out nine for the win.
Allatoona (20-0, 9-0) will host Pope on Thursday.
Tuesday
Harrison 11, Hillgrove 1: Gavin Gnagey was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Hoyas rolled to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Jason Walk was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in, Craig Kalkbrenner was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, Dominic Stephenson was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI and Garrett Pate had a triple and an RBI.
Jake Walling pitched five innings of three-hit ball to earn the win.
Harrison (12-8, 4-4) will travel to Hillgrove on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Hillgrove 17, Harrison 0: Lauren Render and Emma Perritte each scored three goals to help lead the Lady Hawks to an area win.
Marleigh Belinfanti and Camie Townson each added two. Meredith Dawson added a goal and two assists. Six other players added a goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.