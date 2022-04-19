Jake Walling pitched 5 1/3 innings of five-hit, one-run baseball to help lift Harrison to a 3-2 victory over Walton on Monday in the first game of their Region 3AAAAAAA series.
With the victory, the Hoyas (17-10, 9-4) moved into a first-place tie with North Paulding in the region standings.
Justen Newsom tripled and Gavin Gnagey doubled to lead the offense. Jack Fleming and Dominic Stephenson each had RBIs.
Fleming also came in and struck out the final batter to earn the save.
Walton's Rowan Park pitched a complete game and gave up only one earned run in the loss. Jared Jones and Brick Conway each added doubles.
Harrison will face Walton (17-11, 8-5) in Game 2 of the series at the East Cobb Baseball complex on Wednesday.
Pope 16, South Cobb 1: Grady Bivens, Luke Tener and Jon Strydom combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter as the Greyhounds earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Cody McGill had a double, home run and drove in three, while Kent Schmidt was 2-for-2 and drove in three, Trey Kaiser was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Carson Kerce had a double and two RBIs, Tyler Urowsky drove in two and Jackson Winbush added a double and an RBI.
Pope (21-7, 12-2) will host Lassiter on Wednesday.
Allatoona 11, Wheeler 1: Taylor Shultz was 2-for-3 with a solo home run to help lead the Buccaneers to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Aidan Jolley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Blake Wootton went 2-for-3 and drove in two and Michael Barron added two hits and an RBI.
Allatoona (24-4, 11-3) will host South Cobb on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Monday
Alpharetta 1, Harrison 0 (PK): The Lady Raiders upended the Lady Hoyas in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
In the shootout, Alpharetta won 5-4.
Harrison finished the season 16-4.
Dunwoody 2, Hillgrove 1: The Lady Wildcats' second-half goal proved to be the game-winner as the Lady Hawks fell in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
Hillgrove finished the season 12-4-1.
Athens Academy 4, Whitefield Academy 1: The Lady Wolfpack came up short in the second round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Whitefield Academy finished the season 11-6.
BOYS TENNIS
Monday
Harrison 3, Tift County 0: The Hoyas swept their opening-round match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Harrison will play the winner of Archer/Alpharetta in a second-round match that must be played by April 27.
Campbell 3, Grayson 1: The Spartans rolled past the Rams in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell will face either Denmark or North Gwinnett in a second-round match that must be played by April 27.
GIRLS TENNIS
Monday
Campbell 3, South Gwinnett 0: The Lady Spartans swept their opening match of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Campbell will face either South Forsyth or Mill Creek in a second-round match that must be played by April 27.
