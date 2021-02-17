C.J. Wallace made a program record eight 3-pointers to lead North Cobb Christian to a 76-57 victory over Walker on Tuesday.
The victory secures the Eagles (11-10) a spot in the Class A-Private playoffs beginning next week.
Wallace scored a game-high 29 points, Tre Chatman had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jadin Coates and Jack Hewitt each had nine points and six boards, and Jacob Cruz added six points and 12 rebounds.
C.J. Brown led the Wolverines with 20 points, Ricky McKenzie finished with 11 and D.J. Dennis added eight.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 58, East Coweta 55: Nia Bozeman had 16 points and five rebounds to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Campbell (13-3, 6-2) will enter next week’s state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from the region.
Laila Battle finished with 17 points and Tai Harvey added 10 points and five rebounds.
Pebblebrook 65, Newnan 54: The Lady Falcons earned their trip to the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs with a Region 2AAAAAAA road victory.
Playing with only six healthy players, Pebblebrook (9-16, 3-6) built a double-digit lead and maintained it for most of the game.
Jayla Proctor led the way with 23 points and Kania Seymour finished with 22.
The Lady Falcons will be the No. 4 seed from the region when the state playoffs begin next week.
Kennesaw Mountain 41, Lassiter 31: The Lady Mustangs used six late free throws to put the game away and advance to the second round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Kennesaw Mountain (14-9) will face Osborne on Wednesday.
Osborne 56, South Cobb 52: Free throws from Armani Hayes and Dechea Branham in the final minute proved to be the difference as the Lady Cardinals won their opener in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Osborne (9-10) will face Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday.
Allatoona 44, Wheeler 31: The Lady Buccaneers defeated the Lady Wildcats for the third time this season to earn a victory in the opening round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
Allatoona (10-11) outscored Wheeler 18-8 in the final quarter to pull away. The Lady Bucs will face Pope on Wednesday in Round 2.
