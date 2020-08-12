The Walker volleyball team opened the season Tuesday with victories over Our Lady of Mercy and Galloway.
The Lady Wolverines beat Our Lady of Mercy 25-9, 25-7 in the first match and then toppled Galloway 25-3, 25-4 in the second.
Lauren Hayes led the way with 19 kills and 17 digs. Mattie Garrett finished with seven kills and 15 assists, Hannah Charles finished with eight kills and seven and Emma Toro added eight aces.
Walker (2-0) will face Savannah Christian on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
River Ridge 9 Allatoona 1: Zoe Porche went 2-for-2 and drove in the Lady Buccaneers' only run as they fell in their season opener.
Payton O’Connor, Haley Coyle, Rylee Reeves and Maci Strickland each added a hit.
Allatoona (0-1) will return to the field Thursday when it hosts Cartersville.
Cherokee 9, Kell 1: Brooke Smith went 2-for-3, but the Lady Longhorns dropped the non-region contest.
Meghan Hamilton added a hit and drove in Kell's only run.
The Lady Longhorns (0-2) will host Campbell on Thursday.
McEachern 9, Hiram 1: The Lady Indians picked up a win in a non-region contest.
McEachern (2-1) will travel to Wheeler on Thursday.
