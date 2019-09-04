Walker volleyball defeated Darlington 25-10, 25-13, 25-6 to win its Area 4A match.
The victory comes on the heels of a weekend trip to Savannah, where the Lady Wolverines defeated Savannah Country Day, Richmond Hill, North Cobb, and Calvary Day without dropping a set.
Walker (19-2) will travel to Harrison on Thursday.
Christian Heritage 3, Whiteifield 0: The Lady Wolfpack were swept 11-25, 9-25, 23-25.
Annie Hamilton had three kills and three aces.
Megan Rivers each had three kills and Caroline Schmidt added three blocks.
Whitefield Academy hosts Kings Ridge today.
Softball
East Coweta 12, Campbell 1: Bella Galloway went 2-for-2 and collected the 100th victory of her career.
Joy Tyrlick added a hit and an RBI.
Campbell (11-8, 1-1) will travel to South Cobb on Thursday.
