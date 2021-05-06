Grace Koutouzis had four goals, while Abby Hurd and Maggie Gilbert each added two as the Lady Wolverines rolled past Marist 13-9 on Wednesday in the second round of the Class A/5A lacrosse state playoffs.
Walker advanced to face Blessed Trinity on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
Hanna Johnson, Addison Wills, Mia Lane, Priya Nath and Schuyler Boyer each added a goal. Koutouzis added four assists and keeper Sophie Severino was credited with 10 saves.
Walton 10, Hillgrove 9: The Lady Raiders won the all-Cobb matchup in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs.
Walton will host Lambert in the state quarterfinals either Thursday or Friday.
Roswell 18, Kell 7: The Lady Longhorns fell in the second round of the Class 6A/7A state playoffs and finished the season 13-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Lassiter 10, Milton 6: Andrew Atchison had a hat trick, while Josh Turner, Ethan Cox and JT Pagter each had at least one goal as the Trojans won the Class 6A/7A second-round playoff game.
Lassiter will host Lambert in the state quarterfinals Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Carrollton 10-0, Lassiter 0-10: Lassiter split the opening doubleheader of its Class AAAAAA second-round playoff series.
Game 3 was set to be played Thursday in Carrollton.
BOYS SOCCER
Wednesday
North Atlanta 1, Allatoona 0 (OT): The Buccaneers went to overtime for the fourth time this season, but for the first time they came out on the short end.
North Atlanta scored in the first overtime period and made the lead stand, while Allatoona finished the season 8-4.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Walton 3, West Forsyth 0: The Lady Raiders swept their semifinal match and will compete for the state championship Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center.
Hayden Mulberry won 6-1, 6-1, while Grace Keller needed three sets to win 6-2, 1-6, 6-1. The team of Alex Alterman and Catherine Dierker won 6-2, 6-2 to complete the sweep.
Walton will play for the Class AAAAAAA title against 2019 state champion Lambert.
GIRLS GOLF
Wednesday
Walton 135, Harrison 144: Diane Ranke shot 44 to lead the Lady Raiders to victory.
Livvy Packer shot 45 and Margaret Grace shot 46.
