Ricky McKenzie's 24 points and a pair of double-double efforts from his teammates led Walker to a 66-63 win over North Cobb Christian on Friday in a Region 7A Private game.
CJ Brown added 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Jackson Evans had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Robert Larson added eight rebounds and McKenzie seven as the Wolverines (13-10, 4-6) controlled the boards.
Kell 67, Sprayberry 53: Peyton Marshall had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Longhorns to the Region 6AAAAAA win.
Dylan Cambridge also had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for Kell (7-6, 5-1), while Jaylen Colon had 13 points, seven rebounds an seven assists.
Walton 70, Blessed Trinity 40: Luke Flynn led the charge as the Raiders took a win into their Region 4AAAAAAA schedule.
Flynn finished with 18 points, shooting 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. He also had five assists for Walton (7-7).
Khamani Paxton added 11 points, while Harry Tear had eight points, six assists and three steals. Parker Mayo had nine points and four assists.
Pope 73, Lassiter 56: Cam Bleshoy's 25 points led three double-digit scorers as the Greyhounds won the Region 6AAAAAA game.
Trey Kaiser had 16 points, Jack Dempsey 12 and Will Kuimjian 10 for Pope (9-5, 3-3). Areeb Khan scored eight.
Thursday
Allatoona 73, Woodland-Cartersville 35: Cayden Charles put together a triple-double as the Buccaneers won the non-region game.
Charles put together 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, to go with four steals.
Blake McAlister added 13 points, with Levi Brown scoring 10 and Devon Zajac six for the Buccaneers (8-5).
Mount Paran Christian 58, Wesleyan 57 (OT): Shaun Smith finished with 22 point as the Eagles won in non-region play.
Bradley Kemp had 13 points, while Bryant Elliott and Jaiden Bradshaw each had nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Walton 46 Blessed Trinity 27: The Lady Raiders went on a 23-5 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach on senior night.
Lexy Harris led Walton (5-10) with 18 points, including 16 in second half. She also had eight rebounds and three steals.
The Lady Raiders also saw each of their four seniors score. Liz Williams had 10 points and five rebounds, with Lauren Tiffin adding six points an three steals. Ellie Kate Cline had five points and Grayson Smith two.
Campbell 69, Newnan 21: Jadah Gibson scored a team-high 13 points as the Lady Spartans dominated the Region 2AAAAAAA game.
Cheyenne Clark added 12 points and four rebounds for Campbell (11-5, 5-0), while Jaida Fitzgerald also scored 12. Sarah Taub had nine points, four rebounds and three steals, and Nia Bozeman had eight points and five steals. Gibson had five rebounds and three steals.
Mount Paran Christian 64, Darlington 44: Kara Dunn scored 24 points as the Lady Eagles won their Region 7A Private opener.
Dunn also had seven rebounds and five assists for Mount Paran (9-3, 1-0).
Jessica Fields added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals, while Jacalyn Myrthil had eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Katelyn Dunning had five points, three assists and four steals, and Mya Perry had four points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Lassiter 48, Pope 47: The Lady Trojans outlasted their east Cobb neighbor in a "white-out" game.
Kenzie Wyman led Lassiter (5-4, 3-2 Region 6AAAAAA) with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Julia Konen added nine points, and Ciara Branch had eight points and six rebounds.
Kiera Evans led the charge defensively with 10 rebounds and two blocks.
McEachern 70, Columbia (Fla.) 36: The Lady Indians dominated their opponent in the She Got Game Classic.
Caelan Ellis finished with 25 points, including six 3 pointers, while Kalise Hill added 15 points of her own.
Seffner Christian (Fla.) 60, Pebblebrook 51: The Lady Falcons fell short in the She Got Game Classic.
Kelcei Rivers had 18 points, while Iryana Muckle scored 15 for Pebblebrook (9-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.