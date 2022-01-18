Ricky McKenzie had 31 points and CJ Brown added 27 as Walker defeated Riverwood 83-81 on Monday in the MLK Day Classic at Holy Innocents’.

The Wolverines (13-3) trailed 63-57 heading into the final period before outscoring the Raiders 26-18 to close the game.

D.J. Dennis finished with 11 points, while Jackson Evans had seven points and 10 rebounds. McKenzie and Brown added seven and nine rebounds, respectively.

Osborne 66, Galloway 64: John Carroll’s free throws proved to be the difference as the Cardinals won in the MLK Day Classic at Holy Innocents’.

Carroll finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds. Zocko Littleton led the Osborne (15-0) with 18 points, and Christian Carroll added 11 points.

Cumberland Christian 60, Campbell 50: Elijah Wiseman and Jelani Hamilton each had 16 points to lead the Patriots to a victory in The Dream Challenge at Campbell.

Aaron Brooks had 13 points for Cumberland Chrisitan (16-6)

David Clark led Campbell (10-9) with 16 points.

Saturday

Whitefield Academy 62, Riverwood 60: Cannon Richards had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a non-region victory.

John Johnson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for Whitefield (8-10).

