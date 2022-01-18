Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Ricky McKenzie had 31 points and CJ Brown added 27 as Walker defeated Riverwood 83-81 on Monday in the MLK Day Classic at Holy Innocents’.
The Wolverines (13-3) trailed 63-57 heading into the final period before outscoring the Raiders 26-18 to close the game.
D.J. Dennis finished with 11 points, while Jackson Evans had seven points and 10 rebounds. McKenzie and Brown added seven and nine rebounds, respectively.
Osborne 66, Galloway 64: John Carroll’s free throws proved to be the difference as the Cardinals won in the MLK Day Classic at Holy Innocents’.
Carroll finished the game with nine points and eight rebounds. Zocko Littleton led the Osborne (15-0) with 18 points, and Christian Carroll added 11 points.
Cumberland Christian 60, Campbell 50: Elijah Wiseman and Jelani Hamilton each had 16 points to lead the Patriots to a victory in The Dream Challenge at Campbell.
Aaron Brooks had 13 points for Cumberland Chrisitan (16-6)
David Clark led Campbell (10-9) with 16 points.
Saturday
Whitefield Academy 62, Riverwood 60: Cannon Richards had 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
John Johnson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for Whitefield (8-10).
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.