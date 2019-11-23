Christopher Newell led four players in double figures as Walker won 77-68 on Friday at Trinity Christian.
Newell scored 24 points, adding five rebounds and three assists. Omar Cooper had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Burke Chebuhar narrowly missed a double-double with 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Chandler Baker had 12 points and three rebounds.
Cornerstone Prep 69, Dominion Christian 43: David Melcher scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Cougars to the intra-county win.
Austin Redd added a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists, while Joshua Greene scored nine. Melcher also had four rebounds.
Cornerstone (7-1) will host Lafayette on Monday in a Thanksgiving tournament at Gordon Central.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday
Harrison 66, Sequoyah 50: Meredith Ward scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Harrison (2-0, 2-0) used a 17-5 run in the second quarter to break the game open.
Alyshia Foster had 12 points and Amara Newsom added 10.
The Lady Hoyas will complete in the Parkview Thanksgiving Tournament through early next week.
Trinity Christian 50, Walker 23: Mattie Garrett scored a team-high eight points as the Lady Wolverines lost in the non-region road game.
Grace Koutouzis added seven points, with Sophie Hill scoring five and Hannah Charles three.
