Matt Brown scored 16 points and Omari Daniel added 15 as Walker picked up a 51-41 victory at Athens Academy on Wednesday.
Keon Smart finished with eight points, while C.J. Brown had five points and four rebounds. Daniels and Brown added 11 and seven rebounds, respectively.
Walker (4-0) hosts Landmark Christian on Saturday.
North Cobb Christian 70, Johnson Ferry Christian 40: The Eagles had four players score in double figures as they earned the non-region victory.
Jack Hewitt had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Tre Chatman had 13 points, five rebounds and five steals. Jaden King had 10 points and six rebounds, while Tremain Davis added 10 points.
Jadin Coats chipped in with seven points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals for North Cobb Christian (3-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday
North Cobb Christian 74, Johnson Ferry Christian 38: Gaby LoPresti had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 steals and 10 assists to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
Brooke Moore added a triple-double of her own with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 13 blocked shots.
Lauryn Towns finished with 11 points, six assists and six steals, while Sophia Turnbough had seven points. Ava Gardner added six points and six rebounds for North Cobb Christian (4-0).
Athens Academy 31, Walker 27: Sophie Hill had 13 points, but the Lady Wolverines fell on the road.
Walker (3-2) will host Landmark Christian on Saturday.
