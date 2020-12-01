Omari Daniel and Matt Brown each scored 15 points to help lead Walker to a 58-48 victory over Paideia in the Wolverines' home opener on Monday.
Keyon Smart had eight points and four rebounds and Jackson Evans added six points and four rebounds.
Daniel added five rebounds and Brown finished with three rebounds.
Walker (2-0) will head to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paideia 48, Walker 42: Grace Koutouzis had 15 points and Sophie Hill finished with 12, but the Lady Wolverines fell to Paideia.
Dailey Jefferson had six points, Schuyler Boyer finished with five and Mattie Garrett had four.
Walker (0-1) will host Pinecrest Academy on Thursday.
