Chandler Baker scored 22 points as Walker beat LaFayette 76-58 on Monday to win the Adairsville Christmas Clash.
Christopher Newell added 19 points, with Burke Chebuhar contributing a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Matthew Brown scored nine, Omar Cooper had eight points and three steals, and Baker added seven rebounds.
Baker was named the tournament MVP, with Chebuhar, Cooper and Newell on the all-tournament team.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
North Cobb Christian 42, Walker 40: Lea Brasington hit a jumper from the top the lane with 8 seconds left, lifting the Lady Eagles over their Region 6A in the fifth-place game of the Adairsville Christmas Clash.
The game was back-and-forth throughout, with North Cobb Christian (10-3) taking a four-point lead into halftime, only for Walker (3-10) to lead by one going into the fourth quarter.
Mary Claire Norman led North Cobb Christian with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Brooke Moore had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, to go with three assists and three steals. Brasington and Kaitlyn Parker each had six points, with Grace Brasington scoring five.
