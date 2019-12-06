Christopher Newell scored 23 points to lift Walker past Mount Bethel 63-50 in a high-powered Region 6A matchup on Friday.
Burke Chebuhar finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Chandler Baker added 10 points and eight rebounds, while Omar Cooper had 10 assists and five steals. Tate Harrison added seven points.
Girls Basketball
Saturday
Osborne 35, Kennesaw Mountain 21: Da-Breya Bullock had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Lady Cardinals to a non-region victory.
Tiara Lewis had nine points and 10 rebounds, Neveah Johnson finished with seven points and four rebounds, and Tamia Horne added five points.
Shanique Reid led Kennesaw Mountain with seven points.
Osborne (4-2) will travel to Allatoona on Tuesday.
Friday
Osborne 48, Dalton 28: The Lady Cardinals shot the ball well and jumped to an early 22-4 lead.
Cynthia Engler and Tiara Lewis each scored 13 points to lead Osborne in its first Region 6AAAAAA win. Daijah Walker added six points.
Mount Paran Christian 78, Pinecrest Academy 24: The Lady Eagles opened the game with a 14-0 run and never looked back.
Jasiah Washington led with 24 points and added eight rebounds. Kara Dunn finished with 18 points, five steals and four assists. Katelyn Dunning chipped in with 10 points and five assists, and Shamaria Jennings added eight points.
North Paulding 54, Walton 50: Walton trailed by 11 points at the start of the fourth and cut the lead to two before running out of time.
Walton attempted a game-tying 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and came up short.
Ten different players scored for Walton. Tomisin Adenupe with 24 points with half of them coming on the 3-point arc. Neusha Green had six points.
Walton (2-7) will open Region 4AAAAAAA play Tuesday at Etowah.
