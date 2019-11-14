Chandler Baker scored 23 points and Chris Newell added 21 to lead Walker to a season-opening 82-56 victory over Our Lady of Mercy on Wednesday.
The Wolverines jumped to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter and were never threatened.
Omar Cooper finished with 11 points and five rebounds, Burke Chebuhar had six points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Matt Brown had seven points and seven rebounds. Baker added nine rebounds.
Walker (1-0) will travel to Trinity Christian on Nov. 22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walker 40, Our Lady of Mercy 21: Grace Koutouzis scored 12 points to lead the Lady Wolverines to a season-opening win.
Mattie Garrett finished with eight points, Schuyler Boyer had seven and Hannah Charles finished with six.
Walker (1-0) will travel to Trinity Christian on Nov. 22.
North Cobb Christian 53, Johnson Ferry Christian Academy 28: Brooke Moore had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
North Cobb Christian (2-0) built a 37-17 lead at the half.
Mary Claire Norman had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kaitlyn Parker finished with nine points, Ella Lawson had three points and seven rebounds and Moore added seven steals and five assists.
