Omar Cooper had 20 points and seven assists to help lead Walker to a 61-46 victory over Mount Bethel in a key Region 6A matchup on Wednesday.
Chandler Baker finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Burke Chebuhar had 13 points and 13 rebounds, Keon Smart scored 10 points and Matthew Brown added eight.
RIFLE
Walton 1,115, McEachern 889: Michael Bae scored 284 points to lead the Raiders past the Indians
Julianna Cutter finished at 281, Alex Thibodeau 277, Keagan Wicker 273, and Luke Wilson scored 268 in his first match.
Walton improved to 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.