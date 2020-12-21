Matthew Brown scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Walker to a 54-42 non-region victory over Wesleyan on Saturday.
The victory keeps the Wolverines (7-0) undefeated on the season.
C.J. Brown had 13 points and nine rebounds and Ricky Mckenzie added 12 points.
Walker will travel to Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe on Monday.
Friday
Walker 55 Lassiter 53: Tate Harrison’s layup proved to be the difference as the Wolverines upended their Class AAAAAAA Cobb County rivals.
Omari Daniel finished with 16 points and four rebounds, Keon Smart had 10 points and Matthew Brown added nine points and six rebounds.
North Cobb 57, Furtah Prep 27: Tyler Gorsuch had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Warriors to a victory in the Cobb/Cherokee Classic at Walton High School.
Evan Daniel finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Alex Acosta added eight points, and eight boards.
North Cobb (4-6) faces Dacula in the Lake City Classic at Allatoona on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Marietta 80, River Ridge 50: Lauren Walker had 25 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Chloe Sterling finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Asia Smith had three 3-pointers as part of her 11 points and six rebounds, Francis Storey had seven points and eight boards and A'marie Senior added seven points.
Marietta (5-4) will host Mount Paran Christian on New Year's Day.
Friday
Marietta 67, Mundy's Mill 32: Chole Sterling led the way with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Lauren Walker had 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Aija Smith finished with 10 points and six rebounds and ShaKayla Smith added eight points.
Walton 53 Lambert 29: Tomisin Adenupe had 21 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a non-region victory.
Lexy Harrisn finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Anna Conza added seven points.
Walton (6-4) will face Pope in the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic on Dec. 28.
Walker 45, Blessed Trinity 44: Grace Koutouzis connected on the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds to play to lift the Lady Wolverines to a non-region victory.
Sophie Hill finished with 15 points and Schuyler Boyer added eight.
Thursday
Walker 50, Lassiter 37: Grace Koutouzis scored 19 points to help lead the Lady Wolverines past the Lady Trojans.
Sophie Hill had 15 points and Mattie Garrett finished with eight.
Walker (6-2) will travel to Providence Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Walton 66 Peachtree Ridge 61: Liz Williams connected on two big 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help seal a victory in a non-region matchup.
Williams finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds, Tomisin Adenupe had 15 points and seven rebounds, Anna Conza had 13 points and Lexy Harris added six points and 14 rebounds.
