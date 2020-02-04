Walker had three players score in double figures as it beat Trion 79-50 on Monday in a first-round Region 6A tournament game at St. Francis.
Christopher Newell led the way with 25 points, while Chandler Baker finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Burke Chebuhar dominated on the inside, scoring 15 points and pulling down 17 rebounds, while also adding six assists.
Walker (19-6) will face Christian Heritage in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Whitefield Academy 48, Darlington 43: The Wolfpack won their opening game of the Region 6A tournament at St. Francis.
AJ Hopkins led the way with 14 points, Myles Redding had 12 and John Johnson added seven.
Whitefield will take on St. Francis on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
Gordon Lee 59, Walker 45: The Lady Wolverines fell in the opening round of the Region 6A tournament at St. Francis.
Sophie Hill led the team with 19 points. Mattie Garrett and Schuyler Boyer each added eight for Walker (8-16).
WRESTLING
Saturday
Walker's Austin Westbrook and North Cobb Christian's Nate Watson each won titles Saturday in the Area 4A traditional tournament at Trion.
Westbrook won at 106 pounds, while Watson won at 138.
Each of the four Cobb County private schools qualified at least three wrestlers for this weekend's sectional at Bremen.
In addition to Watson, North Cobb Christian also qualified Jon Grier (170, third) and Blake Konchak (152, fourth).
Walker had two other qualifiers in Jackson Kraal (160, third) and Miguel Valentin (120, fourth).
Sam Griffith (152) led Mount Paran Christian with a second-place finish and will be joined at the sectional by Eli Brackman (113, third), Kason Brooks (145, fourth) and Carson Lake (160, fourth).
Whitefield Academy had four qualifiers -- Grant Young (132, third), Jake Moorer (fourth, 170), Judge Swann (fourth, 182) and Jaden Griffith (fourth, 195)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.