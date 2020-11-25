D.J. Dennis connected on a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to lift Walker to a 56-54 victory over Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Dennis finished the game with 13 points and two assists. Omari Daniel led the team with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Matthew Brown added 11 points and two rebounds.
The Wolverines (1-0) will host Paiedia on Monday.
Monday
Paulding County 79, North Cobb Christian 77: Jack Hewitt scored 24 points and Jalen Reid had 15, but the Eagles came up just short against the Class AAAAAA team.
Tremain Davis finished with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Jades King added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (0-1) will travel to Furtah Prep on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Cambridge 51, Walton 47: The Lady Raiders rallied from down 14 to start the fourth quarter, but they fell in the non-region game.
Walton pulled within 49-47 with 16 seconds to play, but Cambridge was able to hold on.
Lexy Harris had 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Anna Conza finished with 16 points.
The Lady Raiders (2-1) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.