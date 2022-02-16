Ricky McKenzie scored 25 points to lead Walker to a 53-50 victory over Excel Christian on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the Region 7A Private tournament.
The victory secures the Wolverines (18-7) a spot in the state tournament which begins next week.
Jackson Evans finished with 12 points and CJ Brown added 11 for Walker, which will travel to Christian Heritage on Thursday for the region semifinals.
Mount Bethel Christian 63, Pinecrest Academy 53: Jackson Bell had 17 points and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in the final minutes to lead the Eagles to a Region 6A tournament victory.
With the win, Mount Bethel qualified for the state tournament, which will begin next week.
Cole Buker finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, while James White had 17 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (11-10), who will face Mount Pisgah Christian in the region semifinals Thursday.
North Paulding 60, Harrison 55: Trey Harris made eight 3s as part of his 33 points as the Wolfpack held off the Hoyas in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament.
Jordan Howe lead Harrison with 22 points, Andrew Vincent had 11, Zach Cepress nine and Avery Marshall added eight.
The Hoyas finished the season 10-16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday
North Paulding 62, Walton 24: Ellie Kate Cline had seven points to lead the Lady Raiders in the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament.
Liz Williams and Kate Bagley each had five points, while Cici Childers had four points and five rebounds for Walton (5-21).
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Kennesaw Mountain 12, Marietta 0: Pete Jezerinac and Landon Meng combined to throw a no-hitter as the Mustangs won their season opener.
Trey Kinnan had four hits, while Murphy Dunkin contributed three and four RBIs.
Ethan Snipes had three hits, while Sam Parker and Brian Rivera each had two.
The Mustangs (1-0) will face McIntosh on Friday in the Georgia Dugout Tournament at the LakePoint Sports complex.
Pope 2, McEachern 1: Cody McGill’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth sealed the win for the Greyhounds.
Cooper Orr added an RBI on a sac fly, Caid Heflin went 1-for-2 and Heath Owen went 1-for-3.
Jack Buttler pitched six innings, allowing three hits and one run for Pope (1-0).
Mount Paran Christian 16, Gordon Lee 0: Tyler Minnick had a two-run home run among his two hits to help lead the Eagles to a season-opening win.
Jake Tucker had two hits and an RBI, while Davis Hodges had two RBIs. Joshua Fitzpatrick, Garrett Droege and Kyle Crisp each added a hit and two RBIs, while Germain had one hit and an RBI.
Mount Paran (1-0) will travel to Calvary Day on Friday.
Lassiter 3, North Springs 2: Trey Griffin pitched five innings, allowing one run on three hits to earn the season-opening victory
Nick Newton had two hits and two RBIs. Ryan Martin, Brady Kimberlin and Reece Robertson each added a hit for the Trojans (1-0).
Westminster 11, Whitefield Academy 4: Westminster used a seven-run fourth inning to break the season opener open.
Caleb Lavalley was 2-for-2 for the Wolfpack (0-1). Wesley Calloway added a hit and two RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Lassiter 6, Kell 1: Bradley Hungerbuhler and Max Albertson led the Trojans with two goals and an assist each.
Nabil Hamrang and Ryan Caimano each scored one goal. Aiden McConnie and Drew Campbell each added an assist.
Lassiter (5-1, 1-0 Region 6AAAAAA) will host Woodstock in a non-region game Monday.
Walton 3, Hillgrove 2: Dylan Bailey scored all three goals to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Louise Echenoz, Elias Lind and Noah Louzan each had an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 10, Cass 0: Sarah Schwartz led the Lady Eagles with five goals and two assists.
Alexis Shafer scored three goals and an assist, while Abi Hrinsin added one goal and an assist. Nadia Benefeld contributed one assist.
Goalkeeper Lauren Mol, had two saves for Mount Paran (4-1), which will travel to Brookstone on Feb 25.
Pope 3, River Ridge 2: Faith Stokes, Ansley Pochmara and Giselle Aitken each scored a goal to lead the Lady Greyhounds to the win.
Pope (3-3-1) will host Sprayberry in a Region 6AAAAAA game Friday.
Campbell 2, Kennesaw Mountain 0: Same Garcia and Nicole Knight each scored a goal to secure the Lady Spartans’ win.
Campbell (2-2) will travel to Riverwood for a non-region game Thursday, while Kennesaw Mountain (1-1-2) will host Creekview for a non-region game Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday
North Cobb 3, Allatoona 2: Mana Fawcett won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Warriors.
Jordyn Zignego won 6-1, 6-0, while Amelia McCarthy won 7-6, 6-1 to complete the sweep of the singles matches for North Cobb (3-3).
Marietta 4, Walker 1: Grace Harwell won 6-4, 6-4 for the Lady Wolverines, who will travel to Woodward Academy on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Marietta 3, Walker 2: Paul Fridman won 6-0, 6-0, but the Wolverines lost the non-region match.
Alec Jaffe won 6-1, 6-0 for Walker, which will travel to Woodward Academy on Thursday.
