Cooper Underwood pitched five strong innings, allowed three hits and struck out six to help lead Allatoona to a 3-2 victory over River Ridge in Region 6AAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Logan Grass pitched two perfect innings and struck out three to earn the save.
Paul Cruz went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Buccaneers (12-5, 8-3) will host River Ridge on Thursday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wednesday
North Cobb 21, Bremen 10: Keating Ball and Sophia Soriano led the way as the Warriors earned the non-area victory.
North Cobb (6-4, 1-2) will host Wheeler on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Walker 5, Therrell 0: Anjali Kanuru and Ava Becher won singles matches 8-0 to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Ella McIntyre won her match 9-7.
The doubles teams of Maya Patel and Jasmine Jokhai and Alliosn Riely with Blakely Meyer both won 8-0.
Marietta 5, Kennesaw Mountian 0: The Blue Devils swept all five lines in the non-region match.
Carolina Hanson, AK Bohacek and Kaya Stephens won singles matches, while Lizzy Kelly and Kate Corr, along with Sidney Surber and Libby Holle won doubles matches.
Marietta will begin the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament next week.
Tuesday
Walker 3, Mount Paran Christian 2: Maddy Atwill won 6-2, 6-2 to help the Wolverines get past their rivals in Region 6AA play.
Maya Patel and Jasmine Johahai (6-1, 6-3), while Blakely Meyer and Allison Riley (6-2, 6-2) won doubles matches.
BOYS SOCCER
Campbell 2, Norcross 1: Miles Russell and Marcellus English scored goals to lead the Spartans to a non-region victory.
Matt Gibbs and Juan Hernandez added assits.
Campbell (7-4-1) will host Pebblebrook on March 30.
