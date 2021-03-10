Niall Todd pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out six, to lead Walker to a 7-0 victory over Darlington in Region 7A play Tuesday.
Charlie Condon had two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. D.J. Dennis had two hits and an RBI, David Hodges had a double and an RBI and Ashton Pass added a double.
Walker (5-2) will host Darlington on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Tuesday
Wheeler 4, Lassiter 1: Kile Ha won 6-2, 7-5 to help lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Nilay Patel needed three sets to win 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
The doubles teams of Phillip Phanhthourath/Joe Thottungall and Aniketh Tadepalli/Swarat Kulkarni won 6-2, 6-3 and 6-3, 7-5, respectively.
Wheeler will host Kennesaw Mountain on Thursday.
Pope 4, North Cobb Christian 1: Jacob Kruger and Anshul Panchal each won singles matches to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
The doubles teams of Teo Johnson/Yash Laddha and Paul East/Aidan Huggins swept their matches.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday
Mount Paran Christian 3, North Cobb Christian 0: Ekow Hudson scored two goals to help lead the Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Lucas Barnett had a goal and Jaden Emoghene added an assist.
Noah Brown earned the shutout in goal for Mount Paran (4-2, 2-0), which will host Christian Heritage on Friday.
Marietta 4, North Paulding 0: Kevin Ramos, Alexi Lopez, Leonel Matias, and Ben Vigdorov each scored goals to lead the Blue Devils to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Lopez, Kevin Ramos, Bryan Ramos and Gabriel Koziel Do Carmo each added assists.
Yayven Van Der Sar earned the shutout in goal for Marietta, which will host Hillgrove on Friday.
Harrison 6, North Cobb 0: Blake Buffington scored two goals and had an assist to help lead the Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Mikely Baysin, Tyler Vitelli, Will Gresham and Reeves Buecker each added a goal. Gresham, Vitelli, Reeves Buecher and Evan Buecker each had an assist.
Nick Bezzerra and Aiden Rice combined on the shutout in goal for Harrison (8-1, 4-0), which will host Walton on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Harrison 9, North Cobb 0: Abby Langston and Rory Delandero each had two goals to help lead the Lady Hoyas to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Maddy Harris, Alana Nesbit, Erin Houston, Delaney Kewin and Emma Dalton all added a goal.
Sophie Dishman and Bailey Rousse each had a save to combine for the shutout for Harrison (5-2-2), which will host Walton on Friday.
Mount Paran Christian 2, North Cobb Christian 1 (OT): Sarah Schwartz scored two goals, including the game-winner 5 minutes into extra time, as the Lady Eagles earned a Region 7A victory.
Abi Hrinsin had an assist on the game-winner.
Mount Paran will host Christian Heritage on Friday.
Whitefield Academy 8, Walker 1: Avery Fassnacht scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Lady Wolfpack to a non-region victory.
Kyla McCurdy, Lindsey Fry and Syndey Hales each had a goal. Hannah Docabo added two assists.
Whitefield (3-2) will open region play Thursday when it hosts Our Lady of Mercy.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Tuesday
North Cobb 19, Darlington 4: Alyssa Curto had five goals and Anna Crawford had three to help lead the Lady Warriors to a non-area victory.
Katelyn Frasure, Kacy Handzel, Molly Clark and Madison Diaz each scored two goals.
Handzel had six assists and Diaz added four.
North Cobb will travel to Woodstock on Thursday.
Lassiter 18, Sprayberry 0: Allison Sommerfield had three goals and two assists to help lead the Lady Trojans to victory.
Audrey Wisdom had three goals. Julia Ferguson, Caitlin Gavin, Molly Briggs and Ella Greyard each had two goals.
GIRLS GOLF
Tuesday
Allatoona 144, Hillgrove 164: Sara Tilton shot 40 to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to a victory at Governors Towne Club.
Brooke Warner and Davi Loccisano each shot 53.
EmmaCate Richardson shot 48 to lead Hilgrove.
Allatoona will play in the Cobb County Championship next Monday and Tuesday.
