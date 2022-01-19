Harry Tear’s free throw with .3 seconds to play proved to be the difference as Walton defeated North Cobb 35-34 in Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The victory was the Raiders sixth straight and keeps them in a tie atop the region standings with Hillgrove.
Luke Flynn led the way with 20 points, Harrison Morris had eight and Tear finished with three points and five rebounds.
North Cobb was down 11 in the fourth quarter and nearly completed the comeback. Alex Acosta led the Warriors with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Damonte Pellott finished with 12 points.
Walton (11-7, 3-0) will host Harrison on Friday while North Cobb (4-13, 0-3) travels to Hillgrove.
Wheeler 74, Kennesaw Mountain 31: The Wildcats got a full team effort in their Region 6AAAAAA victory over Mustangs.
Seven players finished with at least eight points. Isaiah Collier led the way with 16 points, Kyle Burns had 14 and Juvon Gamory finished with 11. Arrinten Page and Jalani Reynolds each had nine points, while Damion Mitchell and Klairus Amir each added eight.
Wheeler (12-3, 8-0) hosts Allatoona on Friday.
Osborne 60, Pope 46: The Cardinals held off the Greyhounds in Region 6AAAAAA play.
Osborne remained perfect on the season at 16-0 and 8-0 in region play.
Cam Bleshoy led Pope with 19 points and Will Kuimjian added 10
Osborne travels to Kell on Friday while Pope hosts South Cobb.
Kell 54, Allatoona 48: Peyton Marshall had 15 points and 12 rebounds to help lead the Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Dylan Cambridge finished with 12 points, Jaylen Colon had eight points and five assists, Peyton Marshall finished with seven points and seven rebounds, and Julius Strahorn added six points.
Cayden Charles led Allatoona with 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Marcus Taylor finished with eight points, Blake McAlister had six points and JR Oyarekhua added six points and nine rebounds.
Kell (10-7, 7-2) will host Osborne on Friday, while Allatoona travels to Wheeler.
Whitefield Academy 70, W.D. Mohammed 57: RJ Simmons had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a Region 2A victory.
Drew Phillips had 12 points and five rebounds, Cannon Richards had 10 points, Nico Jacobson nine points and John Johnson added eight points and five assists.
Whitefield Academy (9-10, 2-5) will travel to ELCA on Friday.
East Coweta 82, McEachern 79: The Indians nearly erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, but came up just short in the Region 2AAAAAAA matchup.
McEachern trailed 63-47 before outsourcing East Coweta 32-19 in the final 8 minutes.
The Indians (10-6, 1-2) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
Christian Heritage 68, Walker 65: The Wolverines had three players in double figures, but they came up short in the Region 7A matchup.
Ricky McKensie and CJ Brown each had 21 points while Robert Larson added 10. Jackson Evans finished with nine points and eight rebounds, and Brown added nine boards.
Walker (13-4, 3-1) will travel to Darlington on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hillgrove 61, Marietta 40: Lauren Render had 15 points and five rebounds to lead the Lady Hawks to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
The win moved Hillgrove into a second place tie in the region with Marietta and keeps them one game back of Harrison.
Aryelle King had nine points, Amaya Harris had eight, while Yolanda Floyd and Amorie Strachan each had six.
Makayah Harris had 12 points and Kayla Day had 10 for the Lady Blue Devils.
Hillgrove (11-6, 2-1) will host North Cobb on Friday while Marietta (7-10, 2-1) hosts North Paulding.
Pebblebrook 56, Campbell 55: Kania Seymour had 17 points and seven rebounds to lift the Lady Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Nia Morgan and Iryana Muckle each finished with 13 points.
Pebblebrook (11-6, 2-2) will travel to East Coweta on Friday.
North Cobb 53, Walton 50: Erinne Giles hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to lift the Lady Warriors to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Giles led the way with 19 points, Dayuna Colvin finished with 14 and Taylor Albritton added nine.
Lexy Harrison had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead Walton. Liz Williams had 14 points, Graycen Ehlen had eight points and seven rebounds, and Kate Bagley added seven points.
North Cobb (10-7, 1-2) will travel to Hillgrove on Friday while Walton (5-13, 0-3) hosts Harrison.
Mount Paran Christian 71, North Cobb Christian 26: Kara Dunn had 35 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Jessica Fields had 23 points and six rebounds. Katelyn Dunning finished with seven points and five assists.
Mount Paran (13-4, 4-0) will host Darlington on Tuesday.
Pope 54, Osborne 45: Emily Ryan had 13 points to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
The win moves Pope into a fourth-place tie in the region standings with Lassiter.
Cetta Gatto finished with 12 points and Carolina Heintzelman added 10.
Pope (8-9, 5-4) will host South Cobb on Friday.
Kell 82, Allatoona 21: Amaya Moss had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Crystal Henderson had 17 points and six assists, Jamiah Gregory finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Heaven Boggs added 10 points.
Kell (15-2, 8-1) hosts Osborne on Friday.
McEachern 67, East Coweta 65: Kristen Roche made two free throws with 6.2 seconds to play to lift the Lady Indians to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
McEachern (10-7, 2-0) will travel to Campbell on Friday.
