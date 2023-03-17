Ethan Sutton did it on the mound and at the plate to lead Allatoona to a 5-3 victory over Rome in Region 6AAAAAA play on Thursday.
Sutton pitched a complete game, allowed five hits, two earned runs and struck out 11 to earn the win. He also went 2-for-3 with a double in support of himself.
The Buccaneers (10-5, 6-3) will try to win the series when they travel to Rome on Friday.
Pope 11, Northview 0: Kent Schmidt was 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double and drove in four to lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
John Stuetzer and Eli Overstreet each had two hits, a double and drove in two. Jack Myers had a hit and two RBIs and Blythe Keisler pitched four innings and struck out five to earn the win.
Pope (12-3, 4-2) will host Marietta on Friday.
McEachern 9, North Paulding 8: The Indians scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to stun the Wolfpack and earn a victory in the Region 3AAAAAAA matchup.
Reece Kingeter went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Grant Lester was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Andrew Carter had two hits, an RBI and stole three bases, Noah Johnson had two hits and an RBI, while Brice Abrams, Edgar Adomo and JJ Chapman added a hit and an RBI.
McEachern (11-6, 2-1) will open a three-game series with Hillgrove on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 8, Walton 7: The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth to tie the game and then added one in the seventh to defeat the Raiders in Region 5AAAAAAA play.
Isander Poventud went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two, and Jake Phelps had two hits and drove in two. Sam Parker went 2-for-2 with a double, while Tyson Harmon and Drew Narine each had a hit and an RBI.
Harmon pitched three innings, allowed two hits and struck out three to earn the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (12-4, 2-0) will go for the series sweep when it hosts the Raiders on Friday.
Marietta 2, Riverwood 1: Andy Watters pitched five strong innings, allowed four hits and struck out eight to help lead the Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Jacob Bohacek came in and threw two innings, allowed one hit and struck out four to earn the save.
James Lowe went 2-for-3, Watters was 2-for-3 and Bohacek added a hit and an RBI.
Marietta (8-8) will travel to Pope on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 10, Washington 0: George Childs had three goals and two assists to lead the Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Dakota Griffin scored two goals and Sam McMurry had a goal and two assists. Jacob Brackman, Nevan Oswald, Austin Smith and Coleston Cavaciuti each scored a goal. Ethan Hendricks added an assist.
Andy Ryu and Bo Paas combined for the shutout in net.
Mount Paran (5-7, 4-1) will host North Cobb Christian on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Walton 5, Cherokee 0: Stephen Zhu needed three sets to help the Raiders complete the Region 5AAAAAAA sweep.
Zhu (6-2, 1-6, 6-3), Bailey Raymond (6-0, 6-0) and Humza Rahman (6-2, 6-0) all won singles matches. The doubles teams of Corey Anderson and Ethan Lo (6-1, 6-0) and Griffin Searles and Jackson Pettus (6-3, 6-0) completed the sweep.
Walton (9-0) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
Wheeler 5, North Cobb 0: Joe Thottungal and Sam Grouchnikov won singles matches 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the Wildcats to the Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Kile Ha won his match 6-1, 6-3. The doubles teams of Dev Patel and Yashas Veedhulur (6-3, 6-0) and Jai Melinamani and Yash Rahatekar (6-0, 7-6, [7-2]) completed the sweep.
Wheeler will host Cherokee on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Thursday
Walker 4, Drew Charter 1: Anjali Januru and Maddy Atwill won singles matches 6-0, 6-0 to help the Wolverines earn the Region 6AA victory.
The doubles teams of Blakely Meyer and Allison Riley, and Maya Patel and Jasmine Jokhai also swept through their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Walker travels to Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.