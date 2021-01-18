Danny Stubbs scored 40 points to help Pebblebrook hold off a McEachern second-half rally to post a 75-72 victory Friday in Region 2AAAAAAA play.
Tyler Shirley finished with 10 points, and Aaron Reddish added nine for the Falcons in the win.
The Indians came back from 13 points down at the half. Chance Moore, Cam McDowell, Braden Sparks and Robert Moore scored in double figures for McEachern. Moore led the way with 21 points. McDowell had 19, Sparks 12 and Moore 10.
Pebblebrook (15-2, 2-0) will travel to Campbell on Tuesday, while McEachern (16-4, 2-1) will host the Spartans on Friday.
Pope 43, Kennesaw Mountain 38 (OT): Will Kolker led the way with 22 points as the Greyhounds earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Zach Marinko finished with seven points and seven rebounds, while Jack Dempsey added six points and 11 boards.
Pope (11-6, 5-3) will host Osborne on Tuesday.
Saturday
McEachern 74, Woodward 64: Will Richard had 30 points to lead the Indians to a win in the Southern Showcase.
Chance Moore finished with 29 points.
Walton 44, Sprayberry 33: Luke Flynn had 23 points to lead the Raiders to a non-region victory over their east Cobb rivals.
Dylan Pumpian finished with 13 points.
Walton (12-3) will travel to Harrison on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Mount Paran Christian 66, Christian Heritage 27: Kara Dunn had 26 points and five rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Katelyn Dunning scored 13 points with five assists, Kaylynn Kirklen finished with 12 points and five rebounds, Caitlin Ealey had eight points and Havalynn Abernathy added six.
The Lady Eagles (15-3, 2-0) will travel to North Cobb on Tuesday.
Marietta 79, Dacula 48: Lauren Walker had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils to a non-region victory.
Chloe Sterling finished with 21 points, including five 3 pointers and five rebounds, Makayah Harris added 18 points, 10 steals and six rebounds.
Marietta (10-4, 3-0) will travel to North Paulding on Tuesday.
Kell 67, Brookwood 46: Chrystal Henderson scored 25 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a non-region victory.
Jada Green finished with 14 points, Sylvia Kahoro had 10 points and Jamiah Gregory added nine points and nine rebounds.
Kell (12-3, 7-1) will face ELCA on Monday.
Friday
Marietta 59, Hillgrove 29: Loren Nelson had 14 points and Lauren Walker added 13 points and seven rebounds as the Lady Blue Devils won a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Makayah Harris finished with 11 points and six rebounds, while Chloe Sterling added seven points, six rebounds and five steals.
Mount Paran Christian 66, Christian Heritage 37: Kara Dunn scored 24 points to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Katelyn Dunning finished with 13 points and Kaylynn Kirklen added 12.
Darlington 60, North Cobb Christian 29: Gaby LoPresti had 10 points, but the Lady Eagles dropped the Region 7A game.
Lauryn Towns finished with nine points and eight steals.
Brooke Moore and Ava Garner each had eight rebounds.
North Cobb Christian (7-1) will host Mount Paran Christian on Tuesday.
Pope 59, Kennesaw Mountain 39: Cheyenne Holloman led all scorers with 21 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Caroline Heintzelman finished with 15 points.
Pope (10-7, 6-2) will host Osborne on Tuesday.
Sprayberry 86, Osborne 60: Flau'Jae Johnson had 47 points and seven assists as the Lady Yellow Jackets earned the Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Sprayberry (12-2, 8-0) will host Brookwood on Monday.
McEachern 79, Pebblebrook 48: Jillian Hollingshead and Caelan Ellis each had 22 points to lead the Lady Indians to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Kiarah Cole-Massiah finished with 15.
Kania Seymour led the Lady Falcons with 23 points.
McEachern (7-3, 1-0) will travel to Holy Innocents on Monday.
Kell 65, Wheeler 28: Sylvia Kahoro scored 16 points to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Chrystal Henderson finished with 12 points, Jada Green had 11 points and seven rebounds, Makyah Favors had 10 points and Jamiah Gregory added seven points and six rebounds.
