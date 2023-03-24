Collin Strovinskas was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as he led Lassiter to an 8-1 victory over Johns Creek in Region 7AAAAAA play Thursday.
Brandon Trichell went 2-for-3, while Ben Bodoh had two hits and an RBI. Rylam Lewallen added a double and an RBI.
Jared Webb pitched five strong innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10.
Lassiter was set to host Johns Creek in the series finale Friday.
Pope 12, Alpharetta 0: Logan Castro doubled and drove in three, while Drew Abney drove in a pair to help lead the Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA win.
John Stuetzer went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Logan Rapp had two hits including a double, while Cooper Orr and Eli Overstreet each added a hit and an RBI.
Blythe Keisler pitched six shutout innings for the win.
Pope (15-3, 6-2) was set to travel to Alpharetta on Friday.
Walton 8, North Cobb 3: Levi Clark had a two-run home run, while Davis Wright was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Raiders to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Miller Alston and Thomas Donovan each had two hits, with Kyle Chatham adding a hit and two RBIa.
Wyatt Sonderman pitched 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.
Walton (9-8, 1-3) was set to host North Cobb in the series finale Friday.
Kennesaw Mountain 11, Wheeler 4: Brian Rivera doubled and drove in three to help lead the Mustangs to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Eliud Poventud went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Pete Jezerinac finished with two hits, including a double and two RBIs. Tyson Harmon added a hit and an RBI.
Landon Meng pitched five innings, scattering six hits and striking out four to earn the win.
Kennesaw Mountain (14-4, 4-0) was set to travel to Wheeler on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Walker 5, Mount Paran Christian 0: Louie Coke, Davis Schmitz, David Lopez, Casey Arkoette and Victor Dekeyser all scored goals to lead the Wolverines to a Region 6AA victory.
Arkoette had two assists, while Andrew Tuskowski added one.
Michael Opoku-Mensah earned the shutout in net.
Walker (10-3, 6-0) will host Drew Charter on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Mount Paran Christian 10, Walker 1: Sarah Schwartz scored five goals and had three assists as the Eagles earned the Region 6AA victory.
McKenna Bothe had three goal, Alexis Shafer finished with two goals and an assist and Martina Hill added an assist.
Mount Paran (9-3-1, 7-0) will host Coretta Scott King on Tuesday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thursday
Walker 19, Darlington 4: Abby Hurd scored nine goals and Mia Layne added four to help lead the Wolverines to an area win.
Audrey Taylor had two goals, while Dylan Jefferson, Melania Buraya, Lexi Herbst, Masoom Parida all scored one.
Walker (3-3, 1-0) will host Bremen on Saturday.
