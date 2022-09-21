Makayla Stephens pitched a complete game, struck out 13 and hit a grand slam to lead Kennesaw Mountain to a 4-2 victory over Cherokee in Region 5AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The win was the Lady Mustangs eighth in a row, gives them a 1½ game lead in the region standings, and it completes a season sweep of the second-place Lady Warriors.
Kennesaw Mountain (14-2, 10-0) travels to Walton on Thursday.
Pope 13, Johns Creek 0: Kaily Martin tripled twice, doubled and drove in four to help lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 7AAAAAA victory.
Jadyn Laneaux was 2-for-2 with a triple and drove in four, Ellie Paley had three RBIs, while Natalie Kingler and Addi Trotter each drove in one.
Kendal Frost threw a four-inning shutout and struck out 10.
Pope (18-1, 8-1) will travel to Cherokee on Thursday.
North Cobb 15, Osborne 0: Sam Mathews pitched a complete-game shutout as the Lady Warriors rolled to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Sam Mathews, Kenzie Mathews, Aubrey King, Kate Self and Lauren Byrd each had two hits.
North Cobb (11-9, 7-4) travels to Lovett on Wednesday.
Mount Paran Christian 15, Therrell 0: Shayna Suttles homered and Maddie Carroll pitched a two-hit shutout to help lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 6AA victory.
Avery Hudson and Addy Anderson each had two hits.
Mount Paran (16-4, 8-0) will travel to Mount Vernon on Wednesday.
Kell 15, North Springs: 1: Brooke Beam was 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, drove in three and pitched a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the Lady Longhorns to a Region 6AAAAA victory.
Brooke Smith was 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park homer, and a double. Julia Morici had a double, triple and an RBI, Alex Wesley and Kate Halfon each had two hits and two RBIs, while Cassidy Dicus and Saundra Layne added a hit and an RBI.
Kell ( 13-7, 6-3) will host Northview on Thursday.
