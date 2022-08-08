Gabbi Leftwick pitched six innings, allowed six hits and three earned runs as Sprayberry defeated Walton 5-4 in the championship game of the Campbell Kickoff Tournament on Saturday.
Madison Moody was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
In the first game of the day, the Lady Yellow Jackets defeated Wheeler 3-2.
Macey Bowen provided the game-winning run with a walk-off single. Danni Simpson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Graci Pederson pitched six innings and allowed one earned run.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (3-1) will host Marietta on Tuesday.
Allatoona 15-19, North Cobb 9-10: The Lady Buccaneers scored 34 runs in sweeping a doubleheader from their North Cobb rivals.
Kiki Daniels led the way going 7-for-8 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs in the two games.
Maci Strickland led the way in Game 1, with four hits, including a double and driving in five. Sam Beck was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Daniels was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Hayley Coyle, Regan Fuchs and Hazel Shultz all went 3-for-4 and Ansley Ingle was 2-for-5.
Daniels paced the offense in Game 2 going 4-for-4 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs.
Alyssa Ramsey was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Kayla Philliips was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Beck had three hits and drove in two, Ingle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Coyle went 2-for-2.
Allatoona (2-0) will host Paulding County on Tuesday.
Campbell 13 Wheeler 4: Ava Robers homered and drove in three to help lead the Lady Spartans past their east Cobb rival.
Kaya Klein was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and also pitched three innings, allowed six hits and struck out four.
Samantha Williams was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Amelia Massie had two hits and an RBI and Charlotte Keib was 2-for-4.
Campbell (2-1) will host Mays on Monday.
Friday
Sprayberry 7, Lanier 1: Gabbi Leftwich was solid in the circle and at the plate as the Lady Yellow Jackets won their first game of the Campbell Kickoff Tournament.
Leftwich pitched six strong innings and stuck out six, as well as went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Jordan Simpson added a hit and an RBI.
Campbell 3 Riverwood 0: Kaya Klein pitched six innings of one-hit ball and struck out 12 as the Lady Spartans won their opening game of the Campbell Kickoff Tournament.
Samantha Williams was 3-for-3 and Amelia Massie added a hit and an RBI.
Mount Paran Christian 6, North Cobb 3: Malayna Tambora pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out nine as the Lady Eagles won the non-region contest.
Marian Collins was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double, Shayna Suttles was 3-for-4 with a double and Shelby Brown added two hits.
Mount Paran (1-0) will travel to Walker on Tuesday.
