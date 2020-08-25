Cate Wilhoff had a hit and scored three runs as Sprayberry beat county rrival Marietta 11-0 on Monday.
Sophia Lucas went 1-for-3, while Graceyn Powell pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to earn the victory for the Lady Yellow Jackets (3-5).
Campbell 12, Lithia Springs 3: Bella Galloway was 4-for-4 including a three-run home run and drove in four as the Lady Spartans won the non-region contest.
Adrienne Bradley went 3-for-4 and Jade Kelly added a pinch-hit three-run double.
Hailey McCain pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out three in the win.
Campbell (1-2) will open Region 2AAAAAAA play at Pebblebrook on Thursday.
Walton 4, Kell 2: Kate Holland pitched a complete game, struck out eight and added two hits at the plate to help lead the Lady Raiders to a victory over their east Cobb rivals.
Caroline Chitlik and Ashlyn Pisciotta each added a hit in the win.
Savannah Markt pitched a complete game, allowing only two earned runs and striking out three, but took the loss for Kell.
Brooke Smith was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, Jodi Inglis had a double and Markt added a double and drove in two for the Lady Longhorns.
