Flau'Jae Johnson scored a career-high 44 points, including 32 in the second half, to lift Sprayberry to a double-overtime victory over Creekview on Friday.
The victory secures the Lady Yellow Jackets (16-9, 12-4 Region 6AAAAAA) the No. 2 seed, and a bye into the semifinals, in next week's region tournament.
Sprayberry trailed at the half 25-18.
Anna Vereen was dominant on the inside with 20 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Harmony Marks, Janelle McDaniel and Ella Grace Hickman each added five points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday
St. Francis 70, Walker 61: The Wolverines had four players in double figures, but it wasn't enough against their Reigon 6A rival.
Chandler Baker had 14 points and four rebounds. Burke Chebuhar finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Omari Daniel finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Christopher Newell added 16 points.
Walker (18-6, 10-6) will host Trion on Monday.
