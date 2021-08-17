Morgan Koshko pitched three shutout innings to help Sprayberry open Region 6AAAAAA play with a 15-0 victory over Osborne on Monday.
Gabi Leftwich was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (4-1) will host Kell on Thursday.
Lassiter 10, Kell 3: Brooke Sims had two hits, including a solo home run, to help pace the Lady Trojans to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ashley Posey and Maddie Ratcheson also had two hits apiece. Ellie Kean threw a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out 15.
Lassiter (6-0) will play in the Mill Creek tournament Saturday.
Whitefield Academy 13, Pebblebrook 7: Madison Johnson and Zoey Arrington each had big games as the Lady Wolfpack earned the non-region victory.
Whitefield (1-1) will travel to Eagle's Landing Christian on Thursday.
