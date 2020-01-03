Sprayberry erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Creekview 56-47 Friday night.
With less than 3 minutes left in the game, Harmony Marks hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Yellow Jackets their first lead of the game. Sprayberry remained in front by hitting 10 of 13 free throws in the final quarter.
Marks finished with 11 points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (8-7, 4-3 in Region 6AAAAAA). Janelle McDaniel also had 11 points that included three 3-pointers.
Walker 38, Fellowship 27: Schuyler Boyer had 13 points and Grace Koutouzis added 12 to help the Lady Wolverines get past their Region 6A rival.
Mattie Garrett added six points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sophie Hill finished with seven points and five boards.
Boyer added eight rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Koutouzis pulled down four rebounds.
Walker (4-10, 3-2) will travel to St Francis on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sprayberry 77, Creekview 69: Josh O’Donoghue had 21 points to lead Sprayberry to its first Region 6AAAAAA win of the season.
Saigon Kitt added 19 for the Yellow Jackets, and Alphonso Meadows, LeTraGeorge and John Jenkins all had nine.
The Yellow Jackets (3-11, 0-1) scored 19 points in all four quarters, highlighted by a 19-13 second-quarter run to take a seven-point lead at the half.
Whitefield Academy 51, King's Ridge 43: A.J. Hopkins scored 20 to lead the Wolfpack to a Region 6A victory.
Devonte Watson had 13 points and Myles Redding added 11.
Whitefield (10-5, 4-3) hosts Mount Paran on Saturday.
