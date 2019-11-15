The Sprayberry girls had three players in double figures as the Lady Yellow Jackets defeated east Cobb rival Pope 56-49 on Thursday.
Janelle McDaniel led the way with 14 points, Amaya Johnson had 10 and Anna Vereen added 10 points and 12 rebounds. Zoe Grant had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Lani Tibbetts led Pope with 15 points and Cheyenne Holloman had 14 points.
Sprayberry (1-1) will travel to Lassiter on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pope 67, Sprayberry 45: Ross Shepherd had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Greyhounds to victory.
Gannon Brown had 12 points and eight rebounds, while Will Kolker added 12 points and nine assists.
Josh O’Donoghue led Sprayberry with 16 points.
Pope (2-0) will host Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
