The Sprayberry girls held Sequoyah to just two points during overtime and went on to win 65-61 in the Region 6AAAAAA semifinals Friday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will face Harrison for the region championship on Monday.
Trailing by two points at the half, Sprayberry scored 27 points in the third quarter to take a 45-41 lead going into the fourth.
Flau’Jae Johnson scored 21 points with 11 coming in the third quarter. Anna Vereen added nine points and 18 rebounds. Harmony Marks also had nine points. Stormie Brown and Janelle McDaniel both finished with eight.
Ellie Grant had seven off the bench that included five in the fourth quarter.
Late Thursday
Campbell 40, Pebblebrook 37: Jameah Alston scored 19 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA semifinal victory.
Campbell (20-6) will face Westlake in the region title game on Saturday.
Jaleah Alston finished with only two points, but she had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sydney Johnson added eight points, six rebounds and five steals.
Milana Holmes and Azaria Alexander each had eight points for Pebblebrook.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday
St. Francis 70, Walker 48: Burke Chebuhar had 17 points and 10 rebounds but the Wolverines fell in the Region 6A semifinals.
Chandler Baker had 11 points while Omari Daniel and Keon Smart each added six.
Walker will open the Class-A Private playoffs next week.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 6, Etowah 0: Brooke Hart had three goals and one assist in Hillgrove’s non-region win over Etowah to open the season. Juliet Nanjjar had three assists, Victoria Shannahan had one goal and an assist. Maya Cramer and Coco Carleton each had a goal.
Goalkeeper Lani Saine had four saves en route to the shutout.
Hillgrove was ahead 3-0 at the half.
Hillgrove (1-0) will host River Ridge on Tuesday.
Lassiter 3, Allatoona 0: Carissa Robinson scored the first two goals and Mackenzie Ellis scored the third in the Lady Trojans’ non-region win.
Rachel Homoki assisted Robinson’s first goal with Maddy Higgins helping with the second. Afia Rahaman assisted the third.
Trinity Veris and Mia Bacelais combined for the shutout.
The Lady Trojans (1-0-1) will play at Pope on Tuesday.
Harrison 5, Northview 0: Shelby Walling’s goal 20 seconds into the game proved to be the game-winner as the Lady Hoyas rolled to a non-region win.
Avery Visage had a goal and two assists. Ashley Shipman, Katie Curd and Audrey Pavik each added goals.
Sophie Dishman made three saves in goal.
Harrison (1-0-1) will host Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Whitefield Academy 5, Walker 3: The Wolfpack trailed 2-0 at the half, but rallied with five second-half goals for the win.
Luke Wilson had three goals and an assist.
Jake Petersen and Micah Messner each added a goal while Jason Dinschel had an assist
Whitefield (1-2) will host Holy Innocents on Tuesday.
Hillgrove 2, Etowah 1: The Hawks used a pair of second-half goals to secure the non-region victory.
The first goal was scored 10 minutes into the second half by Alex Brahm on a penalty kick. Zamal Mallebranche scored the game-winner with an assist from Hector Pulido.
Hillgrove (2-0) travels to River Ridge on Tuesday.
