Sprayberry swept a pair of games over the weekend beating Cartersville 6-3 and North Cobb 5-0.
Against the Lady Purple Hurricanes, Dani Sharum went 3-for-4 with a home run and drove in four. Alexandra Nava went 2-for-4 and Riley Smith provided what proved to be the game-winning RBI.
Taylor Wood pitched a complete game to earn the win.
Against North Cobb, Ava Davenport was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Cate Willhoff was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jamie Wood added two hits.
Kat Sharum got the win with a complete game shutout.
Sprayberry (3-5) was scheduled to host Marietta on Monday.
