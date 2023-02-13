Ernest Mari scored seven of his 12 points in overtime to help lead Sprayberry to a 73-68 victory over Johns Creek in the opening round of the Region 7AAAAAA tournament on Saturday.
James Raymond had a game-high 22 points and Amir Rosa finished with 16.
With the win the Yellow Jackets (13-13) qualified for the Class AAAAAA state playoffs and will face Blessed Trinity on Tuesday in the region semifinals at Roswell High School.
Pope 62, Roswell 45: Deven Royal had a team-high 17 points and the Greyhounds pulled away in the second half to earn a victory in the opening round of the Region 7AAAAAA tournament.
The win secures Pope a spot in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Zach Bleshoy finished with 16 points.
Pope (18-8) will face Alpharetta on Tuesday in the region semifinals at Roswell High School.
Walker 76, Therrell 28: Noah Pederson led four players in double figures with 18 points and five rebounds as the Wolverines earned a victory in the opening round of the Region 6AA tournament.
Andrew Carey had 15 points and five boards, Xavier Berry finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Moustapha Diop added 11 points and five rebounds.
Walker (15-10) will take on Washington on Monday for a spot in the Class AA state tournament.
Friday
McEachern 75, Harrison 37: Ace Bailey had 11 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to help lead the Indians to a victory in the final game of the regular season.
JD Palm had 17 points and five rebounds, Moses Hipps had 16 points and Jamichael Davis added eight points and eight assists.
Harrison was led by Jordan Howe with seven points and Jamie Wilson with six.
The Hoyas (11-13) will face Hillgrove in the Region 3AAAAAAA semifinals on Wednesday, while McEachern (19-6) will take on the winner of North Paulding and Marietta.
North Cobb 44, Kennesaw Mountain 39: Noah Holloway had 11 points to lead the Warriors to a victory in the final game of the regular season.
Evan Daniel had nine points and five rebounds and Gio Harris added eight points and five rebounds.
North Cobb (17-7) will open the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament against Osborne on Tuesday at Wheeler High School.
Walton 53, Osborne 47: JP Wells made six 3s as part of his 22 points as the Raiders knocked off the Cardinals in the final game of the regular season.
Caesar Burrows had 15 points, Harrison Morris had six points and five rebounds and Dubem Igwilo added four points and seven rebounds.
Walton (16-9) will take on Kennesaw Mountain in the opening round of the Region 5AAAAAAA tournament on Tuesday at Wheeler High School, while the Cardinals (14-11) will face North Cobb.
Kell 79, Greater Atlanta Christian 33: Isaiah Wood had 19 points and Parrish Johnson finished with 11 as the Longhorns completed an undefeated Region 6AAAAA schedule.
Noah Bolton finished with eight points and seven rebounds and Aaron Smith added eight points.
Kell (21-2) will face the winner of GAC and North Springs in the region semifinals on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday
Lassiter 64, Roswell 44: Kenzie Wyman had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Trojans to a victory in the opening round of the Region 7AAAAAA tournament.
Ciara Branch finished with 10 points and six rebounds, Ryan Thames had nine points and Kiara Evans added eight points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
Lassiter (20-4) will face Blessed Trinity in the region semifinals on Tuesday.
Friday
Walton 81, Osborne 9: Graycen Ehlen had 14 of her 22 points in the first quarter and the Raiders never looked back as they rolled to a win in the final game of the regular season.
Lexy Harris finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and Alice Zhang added 12 points and five rebounds.
Walton (16-9) will face the winner of North Cobb and Osborne in the region semifinals on Thursday at Wheeler High School
Kell 60, Greater Atlanta Christian 58: Crystal Henderson had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists as the Longhorns completed an undefeated region schedule.
Sydney Moss finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Makayah Harris had 11 points, Jamiah Gregory 10 and Jada Green added six points and six rebounds.
Kell (19-5) will face the winner of Centennial and Chattahoochee in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAA tournament on Thursday.
Pebblebrook 68, Westlake 52: Nia Morgan had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead the Falcons to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Jenice Waldron had 13 points and five rebounds, Iryana Muckle finished with 13 points, Kelcei Rivers eight and Aaliyah Capers added six points and 12 rebounds.
Pebblebrook (15-9) will face the winner of East Coweta and Westlake in the region semifinals on Tuesday.
North Cobb 53, Kennesaw Mountain 13: Taylor Albritton had 11 points to help lead the Warriors to a Region 5AAAAAAA victory.
Kaiya Sibley-Clark and Zoe Williams each finished with eight points.
North Cobb (13-12) will face Osborne in the opening round of the region tournament on Tuesday at Wheeler High School.
Campbell 69, East Coweta 30: Saniya Binion finished with 24 points, 11 assists and seven steals to lead the Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tai Harvey finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Lila Marble added 11 points.
Campbell (21-4) will take on Carrollton in the region semifinals on Tuesday at Westlake High School.
BASEBALL
Friday
Pope 11, McEachern 0: Carson Kerce went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Jesse Walter homered and drove in two as the Greyhounds earned the season-opening victory.
Kent Schmidt and Brady Otero each drove in two, Cooper Orr had a double and an RBI, Jack Meyers doubled and Eli Overstreet stole two bases.
Blythe Keisler pitched four strong innings, allowed one hit and struck out eight.
Pope (1-0) will face Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Saturday
Walton 2, Lassiter 0: Cole Pumpian had a goal and an assist to help lead the Raiders past their east Cobb rivals.
Alex Wolka added the other goal.
Walton (2-1-1) will travel to Parkview on Tuesday.
Friday
Marietta 3, Wheeler 1: Brandon Vizcarra, Cruz Maldonado Valiente and Edwin Ocampo each scored goals to lead the Blue Devils past their east Cobb rivals.
Kevin Rivera finished with three assists.
Marietta (2-2) will travel to Johns Creek on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Friday
Hillgrove 2 North Cobb 0: Kaleigh O’Quinn and Chichi Lugonzo each scored goals to lead the Hawks to a non-region victory.
O’Quinn added an assist and Ella Noren earned her first shutout of the season in goal.
Hillgrove (3-0) will host West Forsyth on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Friday
Hillgrove 15 McEachern 0: Tony Coviello and Cade Baxter each scored four goals as the Hawks rolled past their Powder Springs rival.
Connor Fritts and Elliott Ahlberg each had two goals.
Hillgrove (2-1) will host Campbell on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Friday
Hillgrove 17, McEachern 2: Camie Townson had three goals and Aria Hanon added three assists as the Hawks earned the win over their cross-town rival.
Olivia Perrone, Ryann Woodham and Elizabeth Bond had two goals apiece, Marleigh Belinfanti had a goal and an assist, while Ava Carpinteri and Cheyenne Lentz each added a goal.
Hillgrove (2-0) will host Westminster on Tuesday.
