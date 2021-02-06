Daquan Riggins and Robert Dix each scored 17 points to lead South Cobb to a 90-47 victory over Kennesaw Mountain in Region 6AAAAAA play on Friday.
Jermaine Fahie and Baqi Lecky added 14 points apiece, and Jens Rueckert finished with 10.
Jordan James led the Mustangs with 25 points.
South Cobb (12-9, 10-3) will host Pebblebrook on Saturday. Kennesaw Mountain (8-12, 5-9) will travel to Pope on Friday.
Wheeler 81, Osborne 57: Juvon Gamory made five 3-pointers as part of his 24 points to lead the Wildcats to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Kaleb Washington finished with 14 points and five rebounds, Isaiah Collier had 14 points and eight assists, while Max Harris added 10 points.
Wheeler (19-4, 13-1) will travel to Sprayberry on Wednesday.
Walton 67, Harrison 46: Dylan Pumpian had 18 points to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA victory.
Landon Hong finished with a career-high 15, Luka Avaliani had 13 and Luke Flynn added 10.
Walton (17-3, 5-1) will host North Cobb on Saturday.
Pope 79, Lassiter 42: Will Kolker had 25 points and eight assists to lead the Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Zach Marinko finished with 19 points and five rebounds, Jack Dempsey had eight points and seven boards, Trey Kaiser had eight points and Cam Bleshoy added six points and seven rebounds.
Pope (13-9, 7-6) will travel to Allatoona on Tuesday.
Christian Heritage 66, Walker 49: Omari Daniel had 11 points, but the Wolverines dropped the Region 7A contest.
Keon Smart finished with nine points and C.J. Brown had eight.
Walker (11-6, 2-3) will host Mount Paran on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Campbell 65, Pebblebrook 43: Laila Battle and Sarah Taub each had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Tai Harvey finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, Nia Bozeman had 10 points and six assists, Jaida Fitzgerald had eight points and seven rebounds, and Taub added eight assists.
Campbell (11-1, 4-0) will host McEachern on Tuesday.
Kennesaw Mountain 51, South Cobb 29: The Lady Mustangs had three players in double figures as they rolled to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Jada Bates Kennesaw Mountain with 17 points, Madi Clark finished with 15 points and Shanique Reid added 10.
Rhonda Gadson led South Cobb with 12 points, and Tyjanae Brown added eight.
The Lady Mustangs (13-9, 8-6) will host Kell on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (2-18, 1-15) will host Pebblebrook on Saturday.
Mount Paran Christian 70, North Cobb Christian 28: Kara Dunn had 26 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to lead the Lady Eagles to a Region 7A victory.
Kaylynn Kirklen finished with 14 points and five rebounds, Katelyn Dunning had 11 points and six assists and Maya Perry added nine points and five rebounds.
Mount Paran (21-3, 7-0) will travel to Walker on Saturday.
Christian Heritage 52, Walker 39: Grace Koutouzis had 11 points, but the Lady Wolverines dropped the Region 7A game.
Dailey Jefferson, Sophie Hill, and Schuyler Boyer each had eight points.
Walker (10-8, 0-6) will host Mount Paran Christian on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Lassiter 8, Etowah 0: The Trojans scored seven second-half goals as they routed Etowah in a non-region match.
Henok Awoke scored three goals and Colin Nedblake had two. Max Albertson, Sam Hill and Gordie Finnegan each added one.
Cole Higgins had two assists, while Awoke, Albertson, Navil Hamrang, Rom Orr, Eddie Paez and Jack Passow each had one.
Finnegan made three saves in goal in the first half, while James Spurlin and Nick Baldini each had one to preserve the shutou.
Lassiter (1-1) will face Roswell on Tuesday.
McEachern 3, Lithia Springs 2: Axel Vaquero and Jeremy Amaya each had goals to help lead the Indians to a non-region victory.
Michal Jacob added a goal and Connor Oden made four saves in goal.
McEachern will travel to Marietta on Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Cobb 4, Creekview 1: Olivia Drake won her match 7-5, 6-3 to help lift the Lady Warriors to a non-region victory.
Mana Fawcett won 6-0, 6-2. The doubles team of Karen Graham and Jordyn Zignego won 6-1, 6-1, while the team of Alex Preston and Emma Preston won 6-3, 7-5.
North Cobb (3-1) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.