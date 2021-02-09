Robert Dix scored 20 points to lead South Cobb to an 80-52 victory over Allatoona in Region 6AAAAAA play on Monday.
The Eagles built an 18-7 lead after the first quarter. The lead grew to 19 at the half at 42-23.
Daquan Riggins finished with 16 points, Basit Lecky had 13 and Jermaine Fahie added 10.
Blake McAlister led Allatoona with 11 points and Caleb Moore finished with nine.
South Cobb (13-10, 11-3) will host Sprayberry on Tuesday, while Allatoona (12-8, 6-6) hosts Pope.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cobb Christian 4, South Paulding 0: Molly Wooldridge and Macie Rainwater each scored two goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a non-region victory.
North Cobb Christian got the deciding goal 3 minutes into the game on a header by Wooldridge off a corner kick by Rainwater.
The Lady Eagles (2-0) will host Mount Pisgah on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Pope 5, Sequoyah 0: Ryan Grunert won his match 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Greyhounds to a non-region victory.
Arish Damani and Kamish Damani each won 6-0, 6-1 to complete singles.
Paul East and Teo Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 in doubles, as did the team of Cody Carlson and Jacob Kruger.
Pope will face Johns Creek on Thursday.
