Sophia Soriano scored 13 goals to pace the North Cobb girls lacrosse team to a 21-2 senior night victory over Darlington on Thursday.
Renatta Lelenta, Samirra Lewis, and Caroline Cavanugh also added goals.
The Warriors (8-9) will travel to Parkview to open the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs next week.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Providence Christian 7, Mount Paran Christian 1: August Larson had a hat trick and added two assists to lead the Storm past the Eagles in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Mount Paran finished the season 8-8.
Union County 1, Walker 0: The Panthers scored the game’s only goal in overtime to down the Wolverines in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Walker finished the season 13-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Thursday
Model 1, North Cobb Christian: The Eagles gave the undefeated Blue Devils their most competitive game of the season to date, but Model still found a way to win the Class AA second round playoff matchup.
With the game tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, and still at the end of overtime, the Blue Devils finally grabbed the advantage in the shootout, downing North Cobb Christian 4-3 in penalty kicks.
The Eagles finished the season 12-3.
Fellowship Christian 10, Walker 0: The Wolverines fell in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
Walker finished the season 10-7.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
North Cobb Christian 5, Redan 0: The Eagles rolled through their opening match of the Class AA state playoffs.
North Cobb Christian will travel to Model for a second round match by April 26.
